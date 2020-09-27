The incident of tampering of the statue of Tamil Nadu’s famous reformer and Dravidian thinker EV Ramaswamy Periyar has come to light. An attempt was made to spoil his appearance by putting saffron color on the statue of Periyar. Leaders have reacted strongly to the incident.Police said slippers were also found near the statue in Samtuvapuram colony of Inamkulatur in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Sunday. He said that a case has been registered for damaged the statue. Other leaders, including DMK chief MK Stalin, have condemned the second such incident in the state in the recent few months.

The matter was revealed from Coimbatore

Earlier, in Coimbatore too, saffron paint was found on the statue of Periyar. Local people stopped traffic on the Dingigul highway for a while against the incident. The police removed them from there, assuring action in this matter. Stalin condemned the spoiling of the statue and appealed to the people to boycott those who do such activities.

MK Stalin targeted BJP

In a Facebook post without naming anyone, he wrote, ‘When will those people realize that if they do the same thing again and again, people will boycott them more. Periyar is not just a leader of a movement. He is a leader of Tamil identity. Those who do such activities think that we have insulted them (Periyar), they are insulting themselves. ‘

Apart from Stalin, PMK leader S. Ramadoss, MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko and AMMK leader and Independent MLA TTV Dinakaran also condemned the incident.