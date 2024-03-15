Safety Vest Shop | Two Finnish men were captured in the Ukrainian body armor – this is known about them

Two Finnish men have been arrested on suspicion of gross money laundering related to military equipment ordered by Ukraine.

Outrageous two of the money laundering ring suspects are Finnish citizens who worked in the construction industry. The Central Criminal Police (krp) suspects them and a third Finnish citizen of gross money laundering.

Based on the preliminary investigation, funds from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were sent to a Finnish entrepreneur for 5.7 million euros. The company was supposed to deliver protective vests to the Ukrainian government for money, but he delivered only half of the agreed quantity.

Two suspects was captured In the district court of Kanta-Häme on Thursday, on suspicion of aggravated money laundering. The third suspect was not required to be taken into custody.

One of the prisoners is a man from Tampere born in the 1980s. He has worked in a regional association of Ukrainians and appeared as a representative of his association in the public speaking about the material aid collected for Ukraine. In addition, he has a small construction business. The company has several unpaid invoices.

The man has no criminal convictions in the district court of Pirkanmaa, but in the fall of 2022 he was a party to a dispute concerning association activities.

The dispute was about a dispute between two regional associations helping Ukrainians, which ended in mediation. As a result of the mediation, the association had to pay another association 13,000 euros.

According to the information shared by the man on social media, he has studied construction at a Finnish university of applied sciences. The man says that he knows Ukrainian and Russian in addition to Finnish and English.

Second of the prisoners is a man born in the 1970s, according to his home address from Hausjärvi. According to his information, three business connections can be found in the trade register.

One of the companies is a small business engaged in import and export. The company specializes in agency activities for fuels, ores, metals and industrial chemicals. This company also has several unpaid invoices.

Another company has declared in 2022 to the trade register that it is an agency company. The company previously worked in the construction industry.

The third company has announced that it will operate as a head office.

The man has no pending criminal or litigation cases in the District Court of Kanta-Häme and Pirkanmaa. The man also has no valid convictions in these areas.