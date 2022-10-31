Morelia, Michoacán.- Halloween is here and the Night of Souls is getting closerfor this reason a series of recommendations have been issued so that children and not so children who go out to have fun in the streets are not at risk.

Michoacán is one of the states where the traditional Night of the Dead is rooted and in some other places Halloween is gaining strength, given this The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) issues a series of recommendations in order to guarantee securitywhere the priority is the smallest family members.

Do not receive objects from strangers

When asking for sweets or skulls, children must be under the supervision of an adult

They should not enter private homes for any reason.

Respect traffic and road signs

As part of the respect for the free development of children in the state, the head of the SSP, General José Alfredo Ortega Reyes urges mothers and fathers to follow guidelines that are intended to prevent and deter mishaps or crimes during the development of these festivities in October and November.

It has been announced that the Civil Guard during these days will reinforce operational actions in the streets and paths to ensure the well-being of citizens and reminds the population of call the emergency numbers 911 and 089where service is provided 24 hours a day and all year round, andn case of needing police support or if they are in a situation of risk.