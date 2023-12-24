This is Latina's special programming for the Christmas holidays. Look at the schedule of each of the tapes for these family days.
Latina Television has special programming for this December 24 and 25 so you can enjoy watching movies these two days with your family or close people with whom you celebrate Christmas. It should be noted that these films are not only about Christmas Eve, but are also action and fictional stories for children.
In this note we detail what movies you can choose to watch with your loved ones this weekend while you live the magic of Christmas. Remember that this programming is special because of the date on which the birth of Jesus is commemorated. Even for this Christmas Eve, the hosts of the program 'Up my people' They will present a musical to accompany this celebration.
Latina's special Christmas programming
Sunday December 24
- 8.30 pm – '40 YEARS WITH YOU SPECIAL'
- 12.00 pm – 'LATINA NEWS NOON'
- 2.10 pm – CINEPLUS: 'LEGENDS OF OZ'
'Legends of Oz' will be one of the films present in this marathon. Photo: YouTube screenshot
- 3.45 p.m. m – EXPLOSIVE CINEMA: 'THE CHRISTMAS ESCAPE'
- 5.15 pm – MILLIONAIRE CINEMA: RESCUING CHRISTMAS
- 6.50 pm – 'LATINA NEWS CENTRAL'
- 7.50 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'A CHRISTMAS WITH DANIEL THE NAUGHTY'
The Christmas edition of 'Daniel el travieso' could not be absent from this programming. Photo: YouTube screenshot
- 9.10 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'SANTA'S BROTHER'
- 11.00 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'HANSEL AND GRETEL – GRIMM'S TALES'
- 12:00 am – 'CHRISTMAS MUSICAL UP MY PEOPLE'
Monday, December 25:
- 6.20 am – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'WHERE IS THE DRAGON?'
- 8.00 am – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'THE MATCH GIRL – GRIMM'S TALES'
- 9.00 am- CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'THE CHARMING PRINCESS'
Movies about fairy tales such as 'The Enchanted Princess' are also on the program. Photo: YouTube screenshot
- 10.30 am – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'THE DOG WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS'
- 12.00 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'LITTLE RED RIDING RIDING – GRIMM'S TALES'
- 1.00 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARF'
- 2.00 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'SANTA'S PUPPY'
'Santa's dog' is a must-see for these holidays. Photo: YouTube screenshot
- 3.30 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'LITTLE BIRDS FLY'
- 5.00 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'ADORABLE CREATURE 1'
- 6.20 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'SNOW WHITE: THE HUNTER AND THE ICE QUEEN'
- 8.30 pm – CHRISTMAS CINEMA: 'KING KONG'
Graduate in journalism with more than six years of experience. I have interest in health issues, art and cinema.
