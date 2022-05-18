Followers of the Marvel Cinematic world went crazy this Tuesday with the premiere of the first trailer for the series “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”, which will begin broadcasting on August 17 on the Disney + platform.

The new plot of the Marvel franchise will focus on the talented lawyer Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner.

As the story will stick as closely as possible to the comic, the trailer shows how Banner donates blood to Jennifer Walters and with this infects her with gamma radiation, after she was seriously injured by criminals.

In addition to Hulk, in the series there will also be a caneo of the character of Wonk, who originally appears in the saga of Dr Strange.

Who is She-Hulk?

In the comics, She-Hulk is the female version of the mighty Hulk, who gained her powers by receiving gamma radiation-tainted blood from her cousin Bruce Banner. In addition to supernatural powers, the protagonist retains control of them and works as a lawyer for people with superpowers and metahumans.

This character has gained popularity ever since he appeared in the comics for his unique personality and the way he develops his powers.

In the short that was released this Tuesday you can see the difference between Jennifer Walters and her former ego She-Hulk