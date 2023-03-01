According to the Global Disaster Risk Index for the year 2022, the Principality of Monaco, located in Europe, is the least likely to witness disasters.

According to Statista, the statistics website, Andorra is the second country in terms of low probability of recording natural disasters.

Andorra is a small country in terms of area located between Spain and France, and its population does not exceed 79 thousand people.

And in third place was the Republic of San Marino, a small country also located on the Italian peninsula.

The classification is based on natural, environmental and social factors, because the countries that rank at the forefront in terms of “low probability of disasters” are not necessarily the most developed.

As for the most dangerous country in the world in terms of the possibility of natural disasters, it is the Philippines, which came in first place, followed by India, and then Indonesia in third place.

The classification showed that the countries most likely to record natural disasters are located in the Asian continent.

The classification is not limited to monitoring the natural possibility, that is, the fact that a country, for example, is in a seismic line, but also examines the extent to which countries are prepared to deal with the matter in the event of a disaster.

Disasters exacerbate significantly, in the event of poor preparation for them, similar to what happens when earthquakes occur in countries that do not adopt anti-earthquake standards.