Overestimated safety requirements do not affect the accident rate in the field of passenger transportation – experts came to this conclusion during a round table organized by the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF). The traffic police, in turn, proposes to prohibit the registration of buses to individuals. Izvestia dealt with the problems of passenger transportation.

Not enough for tires

The number of passengers is falling, and the accident rate of transportation is growing. Experts named excessive safety requirements as one of the reasons for this situation.

Compliance with these government-mandated requirements consumes a significant portion of the revenues of transport companies, carriers complain. This is obtaining a license, technical inspection of buses, medical control of drivers, maintenance of navigation systems, control systems for work and rest, huge fines.

As a result, there is simply no money left for the purchase of new tires, high-quality bus service from dealers, and the hiring of professional drivers.

“Security is mostly on paper. These are all sorts of licenses, some pieces of paper, fines have been introduced … A lot of everything that has nothing to do with security itself, “said the head of the ONF working group Petr Shkumatov.

One human life difference

If you look at the statistics of Rostransnadzor, you can draw several unexpected conclusions. In 2010, 1728 accidents occurred due to the fault of bus drivers, in which 115 people died, and 2664 were injured. In 2019, 3393 accidents occurred due to the fault of bus drivers. They killed 116 people and injured 5462.

“For comparison, we took 2010, the year when all types of bus transport were subject to licensing and when they were equipped with only analog tachographs. And they took 2019, when in nine years they carried out measures to install technical control devices – electronic tachographs, GLONASS systems, inertial belts for passengers, video surveillance systems. It turned out that the number of people killed in road accidents due to the fault of bus drivers is one person more than in 2010 “ , – Sergey Khrapach, chairman of the board of the association of regional carriers “Mezhregionavtotrans”, told Izvestia.

At the same time, the number of wounded doubled, as did the number of accidents. According to Khrapach, the costly measures did not reduce the accident rate in any way. And the fines, the number of which doubled, only increased the financial burden on the industry.

Dangerous intercity

Khrapach also pointed to the statistics of the National Union of Liability Insurers (NCCO), according to which of all bus transportation, the largest number of accidents is on intercity transportation.

“They are connected with the technical condition of buses and the recycling of drivers – there must be a tachograph, but in city buses the tachograph is not needed and it is not there now,” Khrapach continued. He also reads that video surveillance in the passenger compartment of the bus does not allow to prevent a sabotage and terrorist act, but only to document it, therefore such a requirement is unnecessary and does not affect safety in any way.

Another scourge of safe long-distance travel is poor infrastructure.

“The roads between the subjects of the federation are in a deplorable state. Sometimes they are poorly cleaned in winter, dangerous areas are not highlighted, there is no obstacle between the rows, which leads to head-on collisions, – said Sergey Khrapach.

Teach and retrain

To solve the problem, the representative of “Mezhregionavtotrans” proposes to significantly reduce the value added tax to those companies that are engaged in the regular transportation of passengers, and in addition, to reduce or completely abolish the recycling fee.

The funds that used to go to taxes can be spent on the salaries of drivers or their training. By the way, in some regions the salary of drivers dropped to 15 thousand rubles, which made this profession extremely unattractive for professionals.

Representatives of the Safe Movement expert center believe that the root of evil lies in the low qualifications of drivers, and therefore the emphasis should be on training.

They propose to introduce compulsory refresher courses for drivers of passenger transport every three years, as well as oblige them to confirm their qualifications every five years.

Physicists problem

In addition, Movement Without Danger suggested that when registering a vehicle for individuals, provide them with a document for signature in which they undertake not to use the vehicle in commercial activities, and if the agreement is violated, a large fine will be charged or the vehicle will be seized.

According to the expert center, more than half of the buses are owned by individuals. At the same time, more than 40% of road traffic accidents occur precisely with bus drivers, which belong to individuals.

The representatives of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, who participated in the ONF expert meeting, proposed to prohibit individuals from registering buses to themselves, as is done in America. We are talking about buses of the M3 category – over eight seats and 5 tons of gross weight.

“The situation with buses has been brought to the point of absurdity. On the one hand, only every sixth bus in our country has a waybill, on the other hand, the laws are so tightened that people who are not related to the situation fall under their actions. Yesterday the father of 10 children called me and said that he was categorically demanded to put a tachograph on the 14-seat bus, where he drives only his family. Moreover, they will monitor the mode of work and rest. This is on the bus, where he or his wife take the children to school or sports clubs, ”auto expert Igor Morzharetto shared with Izvestia.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport were also expected at the meeting, but representatives of the department did not come. The press service of the Ministry of Transport did not respond to Izvestia’s inquiry. So far, the ONF has taken a break and is preparing requests to Rostransnadzor and draft proposals to the State Duma.