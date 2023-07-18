Despite a mass rush of 70,000 visitors, the Frankfurt police rarely have to move into the outdoor pools – and if they do, then because of alleged thefts. Flying visits provide clues as to why tempers don’t boil over in the city’s waters.

Swim lengths in peace: In Hausen, the lines keep ambitious swimmers at bay. It’s still getting full at the moment. Image: dpa

Boris Zielinski is a little bit more nervous on a hot weekend like last year than on a cooler or even rainy summer day. “But all in all, I’m always in good spirits that nothing happens in our pools because I can rely on my employees. And also to our bathers,” says the managing director of the Frankfurt baths. Frankfurt is therefore a long way from conditions in other cities such as Berlin, where headlines are repeatedly produced about violent clashes in outdoor pools.

In recent years, Zielinski has repeatedly emphasized how good it is for the city’s pools that since 2020 many workers previously “borrowed” from external service providers have been tied back to the municipal company as permanent employees. “This has not only reduced costs and at the same time given our employees more social security, but also improved the working atmosphere and strengthened the identification of our staff with the pool companies,” says Zielinski. “My people go into ‘their’ bathroom and get to work with the appropriate motivation.”