Because if you get run over by an electrically powered bus, you apparently go to heaven anyway.

The major problem of the electric car is not only the range, charging and costs, but also the total weight. A little battery pack has the size of a spacious double bed and often weighs 600-800 kg. The weight of many electric cars therefore starts with a two and with a load they just creep over 3 tons.

The same problem applies to vans: an electric bus is much heavier than a diesel bus. Not such a problem if you don’t have to take too much heavy stuff with you, but there are of course plenty of applications for which the van is loaded to the brim.

The problem that arises is that the curb weight + load + driver (and any passengers) will exceed 3,500 kg. As soon as that is the case, you are formally no longer allowed to drive with a B driving license (the normal car driving licence). Drivers above 3,500 kg must have a so-called C driving license, but you guessed it: an exception will be made for the electric bus.

The reason for this is that drivers were in danger of being hunted for costs, because of the heavy battery pack, the driver would have to get a C driving license. After there was first a temporary exemption, the BOVAG lobbied for a permanent exemption. It is now in place and will later be converted into permanent law.

Good for the environment you would think. In my opinion, all delivery buses in the neighborhood can certainly be converted to electric variants. In the project Zero Emission City Logistics the national government, municipalities and companies are working together on zero-emission zones in 2025. A number of drivers with a B driving license and 30 electric vehicles participated in this living lab.

Safety overboard for the electric bus

The proposal is now that zero-emission delivery vehicles (electric or hydrogen) up to a maximum of 4,250 kg may also be driven with a B driving license. The driver must have held a B driving license for at least 2 years and be able to demonstrate that the extra weight, including load, in excess of 3,500 kg can be attributed to the battery pack. The importer or producer must do the following for this document fill in and sign.

The curve is that “suddenly” the additional requirements that are (rightly) set no longer apply. For professional driving of a truck (between 3,500 and 7,500 kg) you normally need to get a truck driving license. The following requirements no longer apply if you drive electrically:

Before C driving license you must undergo a medical examination and complete a health declaration.

The basic knowledge of loading, vehicle technology, securing loads: it is suddenly no longer relevant.

In fact, the C driving license with code 95 must be passed six exams, not for an electric bus.

The laws of physics do not apply to electric cars. Longer braking distances, risk of overturning, cargo shifting – the magical gods of electric driving oppose it. Or not?

This article Safety must give way to the electric van appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Safety #give #electric #delivery #van