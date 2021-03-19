POLICE have launched a major operation across the Costa Blanca and Valencia regions to ensure health rules are not being broken over the San Jose bank holiday weekend.

The Policia Nacional are concentrating on shopping areas, coastal resorts, and public transport stations as they expect an increased number of people.

Surveillance has been stepped up at all of the stations in the Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat network, namely the Alicante Tram system and Metrovalencia.

Officers are also visiting shops across shoppping centers in the Valencian Community to remind managers and owners, as well as customers, of the need to apply social distancing rules and to wear a mask.

Regional Justice Minister, Gabriela Bravo said: “Police patrols have been increased to make sure that the Valencia region continues to have the lowest COVID infection rates in Spain.”

“I remind residents that gatherings of more than four people are not allowed outside and indoors the rules mean that meetings are restricted to cohabitants.”