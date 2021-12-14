Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Security and safety, health procedures, the spread of vaccination, hosting the largest international exhibitions, distinguished basic infrastructure, and luxurious services, factors that made the UAE the first and distinguished choice for tourists from different countries of the world, which made it the highest internationally in attracting tourists after the pandemic.

It was able to attract international exhibitions, led by Expo 2020 Dubai, which has so far attracted more than 5.6 million visitors, and economic exhibitions.

In addition to exhibitions and events, the UAE has unparalleled tourism products and services in the world, from international entertainment and cultural facilities, resorts and hotels with luxury services, and natural outdoor activities such as safari, mountains and beaches that make it the first destination for tourists, especially in the winter season, which The country has an attractive temperate weather.

The UAE ranked first in the world in 152 development, economic and social indicators.

Nasser Al Nowais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rotana Hotels, said: “The presence of the element of stability, security, security, basic infrastructure and luxurious and distinguished services has helped attract a large number of tourists to the UAE.” Al Nowais affirms: “The UAE was able to do the impossible, as it was distinguished as the number one destination for tourists this year. The country’s hotels recorded exceptional performance compared to other countries, especially in the last quarter of this year.”

Al Nowais attributes the distinction of the UAE in attracting tourists despite the pandemic to security, safety, and health safety through the spread of vaccination and the measures it took in the face of the pandemic, which raised the confidence of tourists in the country, in addition to the ability to attract huge and international exhibitions, on top of which is the Dubai Expo, which attracts millions and revives The tourism and hospitality sector in the country.

Al Nowais points out that the availability of all the tourism components, including facilities, distinguished destinations, and luxurious services make it the first choice for tourists from different countries of the world.”

In the same context, Salah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Bavaria Holidays, says: “Holding international exhibitions, led by the Dubai Expo and the ADIPEC exhibition, and international events such as “Formula One”, in addition to health safety through the UAE’s ability to confront the pandemic, through Its preventive measures and the spread of vaccination, contributed to making it the destination and the first choice for tourists.” Al-Kaabi affirms that the return of the national carriers to their global network, the availability of connecting and flight lines, and their on-time launch, supported the recovery of the travel sector and attracted tourists to the country.

Al Kaabi points out that the promotional campaigns launched by the UAE to promote its landmarks and events have also contributed to attracting tourists and the revival of domestic tourism at the same time.

Saud Al Darmaki, CEO and founder of Premier Travel, agrees with his predecessors, and confirms that health safety and the UAE’s ability to control the epidemic, the spread of vaccination, the availability of facilities and events, and the attraction of huge exhibitions, led by the Dubai Expo 2020, contributed to making the UAE a tourist destination that attracts tourists from different countries. The world despite the pandemic.

The statistics of the tourism sector showed a remarkable rise in the total revenues of hotel establishments and occupancy rates, reaching about 11.3 billion dirhams, with an occupancy rate of 62% for the first half of 2021, compared to about 8.6 billion dirhams and 53.6% for the same period in 2020. During the first half of 2021, it reached 8.3 million guests nationwide, an increase of 15% compared to the same period in the previous year.