It is assimilated by drivers that excessive speed or the consumption of drugs or alcohol can be determining factors in having a traffic accident. But this risk is not perceived in the same way when the driver eats while driving, takes care of the children or checks a notification on the mobile screen. This distracted driving is, however, the main cause of traffic accidents with fatalities, even ahead of factors such as alcohol or excessive speed.

In addition, more experienced motorists feel more relaxed on the road, especially on familiar routes, which increases the predisposition to distracted driving. This is caused by various actions such as talking to the company in the car, manipulating devices such as the on-board computer or GPS, using the mobile phone – even if it is hands-free -, eating or drinking while driving. driving, smoking, searching for objects in the vehicle or putting on makeup or reading while standing.

To avoid traffic accidents due to distracted driving, it is obvious that the best prevention is not to be distracted and always pay attention to the road and driving. But an extra precautionary measure is to always maintain the safety distance or detection distance. This is formed by two types of safety spaces: reaction space and braking space.

How is this distance calculated?



When it comes to leaving a greater or lesser safety space with the vehicle in front, various external and internal influencing factors must be taken into account. These can cause a loss of attention on the part of the driver or a deterioration in his ability to react in the event of an unexpected stop.

What it costs to stop



To find out how long it takes a vehicle to stop in the event of an unforeseen event, you must go to the General Directorate of Traffic, which offers a series of data related to the reaction distance – without and with distractions while driving – and the braking distance – according to the condition of the vehicle, based on whether or not it has an ABS system or whether the tires are new or old. Next, you can select the different assumptions in each type of distance that influence the stop.

From 67.8 meters in the most favorable situation (without distractions ―mobile― and with good condition of the vehicle ―ABS and new tires―) to 227.4 meters with the worst conditions. More than 150 meters of difference are decisive when it comes to avoiding a traffic accident.

The 1,001-1,002 rule



In addition to being aware and avoiding external influences and distractions, it is essential to know how to calculate how many meters are necessary on the road to maintain an optimal safety distance. As it is difficult to get an idea of ​​the length traveled, it is recommended to measure this distance in time. The average time from when the driver reacts to an unexpected stop until the vehicle brakes is one second. The General Directorate of Traffic shares a trick to calculate this second in the reserved safety distance.

In 2022, 31% of fatal traffic accidents were due to causes related to distracted driving, above reasons such as alcohol (29%) or inappropriate speed (23%). In the case of total traffic accidents, distracted driving accounts for 17%, alcohol, 14%, and speed, 7%.