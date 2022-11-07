Faced with the recent positions expressed by Fabio Quartararo – who bluntly criticized the Safety Commission, whose meetings he has long since deserted – the reactions were not long in coming. Particularly piqued was that of Aleix Espargaror who did not hesitate to ‘reproach’ the attitude of the illustrious transalpine colleague. What makes the situation even ’embarrassing’ is the fact that the Frenchman’s behavior was not an isolated case. Indeed, the apparent disinterest in safety committee meetings has now become a veritable ‘case’, after only a third of the grid attended the Malaysian Grand Prix meeting to discuss the lack of red flags later on. to the accident of Jorge Navarro in Moto2 in Australia.

“I was only once this season and I decided not to go there anymore, since we are not listened to and the episode of Austria 2020 was the prime example of this way of managing the situation “, the 1999 class had declared. Clear words, which however cost him ‘a warning’ from the most experienced Iberian colleague, who has always been one of the most committed to the issue. After admitting that there have been episodes in which the protagonists have remained unheard and while underlining how much each measure needs the right time to be implemented, the color bearer of theAprilia explained that he had scolded the 2021 world champion. “I don’t like it and I told him – these are his words – Fabio did not set a good example, since he was also the world champion among other things. You cannot complain after you have deliberately chosen not to attend the meetings “.

The Granollers native then continued, going into more detail: “The critical issues were not lacking, as for Australia, since we have been talking about three years Phillip Island, of the importance of adding a little asphalt in some places and nothing has happened yet. Elsewhere, however, the availability shown to us has been remarkable and the improvements tangible. Moreover, it has not infrequently happened that not even all the pilots of the safety commission had the same opinion with respect to a certain detail, so it is generally difficult to arrive at a synthesis despite trying to act in the best way “.

The Aprilia centaur then concluded, frankly reiterating his thoughts: “I was very disappointed when I saw how many defections there were in the security committee meeting in Malaysia. Of course, the choice to attend these sessions is free and I think it is a mistake to make it mandatory, because everyone should go because they want to and because they are aware of it, feeling comfortable in expressing their opinions. If this will is lacking, then it is better not to come. In that case, however, a very important opportunity is certainly lost“.