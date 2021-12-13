The 2021 F1 championship will make jurisprudence. The conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in fact, highlighted some regulatory gaps that will necessarily have to be clarified given that, although spectacular and easily ‘communicable’ to a general public, the management of the Safety Car by Race Director Michael Masi has left the riders themselves were also perplexed, with Carlos Sainz unable to attack Verstappen and Hamilton since he still had laps in front of him. Sebastian Vettel also stressed that the finale represents an unprecedented situation.

Mercedes has declared its intention to appeal against non-compliance with article 48.12 of the regulation. According to this article, the cars lapped behind the Safety Car must overtake the safety car, the latter must then return to the pits in the next lap. Yesterday, however, only a few cars – those between Hamilton and Verstappen – were able to overtake the Safety Car, with the race restarting in the immediately following lap as it was also the last one scheduled. Michael Masi had warned the teams that the end of the race would take place trying to avoid by any means the arrival behind the Safety Car, to give the championship a racing finish. To obtain it, priority was therefore given to article 48.13 according to which when the safety measures are respected the lights of the Safety Car go off with the race that will restart at the end of the lap itself. The Race Direction and the Commissioners started the race according to the provisions of article 48.13 of the regulation without the 48.12 having been fully complied with. Then, they determined that 48.13 had priority over 48.12 without explanation. Below in the mini gallery you can consult the two articles in question.







In light of this lack of logic of a regulation that has been interpreted, Mercedes has therefore indeed fertile ground to appeal since theArticle 48.12 has not been fully respected and that it is nowhere written that article 48.13 can take precedence over 48.12. If the FIA ​​confirms the Commissioners’ thesis by rejecting the Mercedes appeal, the regulation will at least be updated and cleared of these misunderstandings.