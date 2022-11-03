The issue of safety has always been a nerve center in the World Championship and has returned to the center of the debate, following the unsuitable management of the race. Phillip Island Moto2, characterized by the accident Jorge Navarro, even run over. Effectively, while lying the Iberian centaur of Pons team badly injured – Navarro broke his femur and injured the femoral artery – less than five meters from the bikesthe hostilities were not stopped in any way.

This serious episode provided the opportunity to evaluate possible alternatives to the waving of the red flag, which in itself is not widely used between two wheels. And so, the possibility emerged of establishing a virtualization regime that uses a safety car, modeled on Formula 1 or IndyCar. Such a solution would allow the commissioners and health professionals to intervene without having to block the competition but still increasing the safety margins. Moreover, the safety car format is also used with great success in other motorcycle competitions, with a model already consolidated both in the World Endurance Championship and in the British Superbike Championship (since 1999).

More than of a logistical nature, however, in the first place a question of a technical nature arose, connected to the structure of the tires: in fact, on the one hand, in the superbikes, slick tires derived from the series were used, while racing the MotoGP with prototypes , the latter would be characterized by a sudden drop in temperatures and pressures, with harmful effects on road holding. Piero Taramassothe head of the motorcycle division of Michelin – the sole supplier of MotoGP – analyzed the topic in a long interview granted to the portal The Racestarting precisely from the risks that were encountered with the lowering of temperatures: “We see it regularly when a rider goes off the track, the tire gets dirty and loses temperature and becomes very tiring to get back into the rhythm. That’s why we would have to redesign the tires and that wouldn’t be possible at the moment“.

However, he added theengineerthere is no shortage of possibilities to work and produce a new concept product, given the experience of Michelin: “As the main reference we have endurance tires, for 24-hour races, in which sometimes there are safety cars and therefore that type of tire has been designed for this, it is in degree to work within those regimes“. As for the MotoGP, Taramasso declared: “I think it would take a season, which is a minimum time to design, build and test“. The most positive aspect, concluded the technician of the transalpine tire dealer, is that in the end “it would not necessarily mean a drop in performance, given that with a sufficient amount of tests we would be able to keep the same as in the last few seasons. In theory, nothing is impossible but it takes the right time“.