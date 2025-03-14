In the great awards of the Formula 1 There are occasions that the protagonists are not just the cars. The security car called ‘Safety Car’ It is another of the cars that can circulate through the circuits and leaves unique moments as in the famous Abu Dhabi 2021 career where the World Cup was decided between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the last race.

The Safety Car in Formula 1 is a security vehicle that enters track when There are dangerous conditions that require reducing the speed of cars and avoiding risks for pilots, commissioners or spectators.

When does Safety Car come out?

Its use is determined by Career address And it unfolds in situations such as:

Accidents that leave remains on the track.

Extreme weather conditions, as intense rain.

Cars stopped in danger zones.

Holding problems, such as the presence of damaged animals or barriers.

What does Safety Car do in Formula 1

When entering track, pilots must reduce speedavoid overtaking and follow the Safety Car in the order in which they were at the time of their deployment. This allows the commissioners to clean the track and the teams evaluate strategies.









What speed is it?

From home it seems that it is not going fast but the truth is that the Safety Car circulate at a high speed so that the cars maintain the temperature of their tires and brakes, generally between 150 and 200 km/halthough it can vary according to the conditions of the track and the race situation.

Many pilots have complained about the slow speed to which they circulate and the inconvenience that it can be for the race, so normally Safety Car models are usually high -end capable of maintaining an adequate rhythm on the track.

Safety Car manufacturers

For more than two decades, the Safety Car in Formula 1 has been supplied by two main manufacturers: Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin.

He Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series It is one of the most used models in recent years. With a 4.0 -liter and 730 hp v8 biturbo engine, it is capable of reaching 325 km/Hy accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

He Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition He joined as Safety Car in 2021, marking the return of the British brand to the category. Its 4.0 -liter V8 engine generates 535 hp, with a maximum speed of 314 km/h.