Bernd Mayländer is the man who always drives too slowly. Whatever he does. Formula 1 drivers complain regularly. World champion Max Verstappen is one of them. With Mayländer in mind, he spoke of a “turtle” over the radio a few years ago.

Bernd Mayländer is the man who was surrounded by well-wishers in the Monza paddock on Friday afternoon. Whether he wanted to or not. One stopped the German as he passed by: Stefano Domenicali. As a member of the Ferrari team, the Italian experienced the Michael Schumacher era and later rose to become team boss of the Scuderia.