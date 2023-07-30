Rain and delays

The Spa weekend isn’t over yet, but the constant bad weather that crashed on the historic Belgian track has brought the controversies that have accompanied Formula 1 for some time on the impossibility of racing ‘normally’ in the wetas happened in the past until the end of the 90s-beginning of 2000. Yesterday’s Sprint race was the perfect example of theto little use provided by tires full wet, which continue to represent more of a hindrance than an opportunity for the teams. The short race was first postponed by about half an hour and then – in the first four laps – it was neutralized by the Safety Car to allow the track to dry out at least partially.

The weight of tragedies

So the ride was shortened from 15 to 11 effective rounds, ‘forcing’ the drivers to make an immediate pit stop to switch from wet to intermediate tyres. Among the insiders, however, many have supported the choice of the Race Direction of postpone the start of the race and wait for safer track conditions to bring the Safety Car back to the pits. Inevitably, the tragedies of Anthony Hubert and – very recently – that of Dilan van ‘t Hoff. The latter took place in wet track conditions.

Wolff in favor of greater prudence

“I think you can understand how we all want to act as safe as possible, especially in Spa – explained to journalists present at the circuit Toto Wolff, main team of Mercedes – we have had two terrible accidents in recent years, the last of which took place in conditions similar to those we have these days: in the rain and with the riders who could not see in front of them due to the spray of water generated”. Precisely the question of the now infamous ‘spray’ of water it is the one that scares all the protagonists of the paddock the most.

The ‘spray’ problem

“Here the approach must be as cautious as possible and I think that doing so was correct – added again the number one of the Mercedes garage – on this track the ‘spray’ of water remaining on the track is very annoying and this was the right thing to do. The track at Spa and corners like Eau Rouge are what make F1 a gladiatorial sport, but these cars are very fast and the splashes of water are very dangerous. We absolutely must ensure that this splendid track remains on the calendar, making sure that there is better visibility.”Wolff concluded.