Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police Safety Ambassadors Council launched the “Voice of Childhood” program, which includes organizing 48 remote dialogue sessions, during which 144 scientific papers are discussed, with the aim of promoting a culture of children’s rights in general guaranteed by the law, and addressing some behavioral phenomena in the child’s environment, and developing their culture and capabilities. In the educational and social aspects.

Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, Director of the General Department for Human Rights, said that the launch of the Security Ambassadors’ Voice of Childhood program comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to organize initiatives and programs for various groups of society, including children, who are extremely important. Adolescence is one of the most important stages in which awareness is properly constructed to create generations armed with knowledge, science, values, principles and correct awareness, and to become beneficial to their societies and their homeland.

For her part, Fatima Al-Balushi, Chairman of the Security Ambassadors Council, said that the Council designed the “Voice of Childhood” program to be a “remote” visual communication session held by the safety ambassadors with the participation of gifted children, to convey their experiences and experiences to their peers of children, and to review and discuss these Sessions on the rights of the child and the various phenomena and behaviors that may affect him.

She emphasized that the program also aims to introduce children to the efforts of Dubai Police and its various initiatives in the field of child protection, and to raise their level of awareness to reduce the manifestations and wrong behaviors, indicating that the program targets children of the “Safety Ambassadors” initiative, and students of public and private schools of all nationalities, and discusses major axes. Such as electronic blackmail, bullying, violence, suicide, drugs, verbal and physical assault, and other topics related to these behaviors, noting that the languages ​​used in the program are Arabic and English, and the sessions are reserved for those from the age of seven to seventeen.

48 dialogue sessions

Al-Balushi explained that the dialogue sessions are held every Monday in Arabic and English, as 48 remote sessions have been prepared to discuss 144 scientific papers, including the basic rights of the child, how to deal with behavioral phenomena, children’s psychological and physical rights, safe return to schools, and the blessing of social security. The protection of the rights of children of determination, protection of the child from family violence, smart education and its impact on health, entrepreneurship for children, children and the media, the School Security Initiative, the Protection Schools Initiative, distance education, Covid-19, health care for children, and the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.

Remote sessions

For his part, Colonel Dr. Abd al-Rahman Sharaf, Deputy Chairman of the Security Ambassadors Council, said that 3 sessions were held remotely, where the first session discussed the topic “Prevention of bullying in schools” with the aim of introducing children to the extent of the seriousness and impact of bullying, and was attended by 663 participants.

He pointed out that the second session discussed the topic of “children’s rights”, and the third session discussed the topic of “drug control.”