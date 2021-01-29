The Security Ambassadors Council in Dubai Police launched the “Voice of Childhood” program, which includes organizing 48 remote dialogue sessions, during which 144 scientific papers are discussed, with the aim of strengthening the culture of child rights in general guaranteed by the law, and addressing some behavioral phenomena in the child’s environment, and developing Their culture and abilities in the educational and social aspect.

The Director of the General Department for Human Rights, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, said that the launch of the “Voice of Childhood” program comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to organize initiatives and programs for various groups of society, including children, who are extremely important, as the stage of youth It is one of the most important stages in which awareness is properly built, to create generations armed with knowledge, science, values, principles, and correct awareness, and to become beneficial to their societies and their homeland.

He stressed that “The Voice of Childhood” comes under the patronage, support and directives of the Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, who directs permanently and continuously to the importance of communicating with society in all its categories, because contact with the community is one of the priorities that Dubai Police believes in to achieve its goals and strategic directions, represented in Community happiness, a “safe city”, and innovation in institutional capabilities.

The head of the Security Ambassadors Council, Fatima Al-Balushi, said that the council designed the “Voice of Childhood” program to be a “remote” visual communication session held by security ambassadors with the participation of gifted children, to convey their experiences and experiences to their peers from children, and to review and discuss these sessions. The rights of the child and the various phenomena and behaviors that may affect him.

She emphasized that the program aims to familiarize children with the efforts of Dubai Police and its various initiatives in the field of child protection, and to raise their level of awareness to reduce misconceptions and behaviors, indicating that the program targets children of the “Safety Ambassadors” initiative, and students of public and private schools of all nationalities, and discusses major axes such as : Electronic blackmail, bullying, violence, suicide, drugs, verbal and physical assault, and other topics related to these behaviors, noting that the languages ​​used in the program are: Arabic and English, and the sessions are reserved for those from the age of seven to seventeen.

Al-Balushi explained that the sessions discussed how to deal with behavioral phenomena, the child’s psychological and physical rights, the safe return to schools, the blessing of social security, the protection of the rights of children of people of determination, the protection of children from family violence, smart education, entrepreneurship for children, the child and the media, and school security. Protection schools, distance education, and the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.

For his part, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Ambassadors Council, Colonel Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf, said that three sessions were held remotely, the first discussed the topic of “prevention of bullying in schools”, with the aim of introducing children to the extent of the seriousness and impact of bullying, and was attended by 663 participants.

He pointed out that the second session discussed the topic of “children’s rights”, with the aim of introducing children to the status and role of the state, and the way it has made in the field of children’s rights, attended by more than 220 participants, and the third discussed the topic of “drug control”, to educate children about the dangers of narcotic poisons, and 553 participants attended. .





