There is a new residential urban model where the movements of residents respond to the concept of proximity with the rediscovery of a “local lifestyle” that makes extensive use of micro-mobility with scooters and bicycles.

City 15 minutes

This residential urban model is called “City 15 minutes” and it is spreading among European countries, including ours, with short journeys which can be traveled on foot or by alternative means such as scooters and bicycles.

The model of the “city 15 minutes” with movements on foot, bicycle or scooter

In this urban project where the neighborhoods are passable with very little use of cars, it is essential to also take into consideration the safety of the micromobility and in particular on the means in sharing: Are rental scooters and bicycles safe? Are those driving these vehicles adequately trained and prepared?

Less attention with rental vehicles

In this scenario that redesigns the map of the cities with trips of 15 minutes, young people and i novice drivers play a key role, as they have an approach to the vehicle not as a private mediumbut how mobility service and pay little attention to the use of these hired vehicles.

Sharing in the city 15 minutes

The core of the road safety passes both on user training both for one periodic maintenance and related checks on the mechanical part.

Safer scooters and bicycles for hire

There road safety is promoted through awareness campaigns made by Dekra addressed to the youngest to educate them towards one more aware and safer drivingallows adolescents to be made aware of the risks associated with the use of micromobility.

Toni Purcaro, President of Dekra Italia intervenes on the safety of micro-mobility

“Dekra’s goal is to create greater awareness of the use of our roads with different means”. He stated it Toni PurcaroPresident of Dekra Italia and head of Dekra Region Central East Europe & Middle East, who spoke at the conference on micromobility “The 15-minute city model for a more democratic urban space”which was held at Next Mobility Exhibitionin Milan.

City 15 minutes, Dekra promotes more safety in sharing with scooters and bicycles

Revision of scooters and bicycles in sharing?

In addition to user training, it would also be interesting to address the issue of safety and mechanical efficiency of sharing vehicles like the scooters and bicycles for rent also evaluating a hypothetical periodic review. This could increase the safety of micro-mobility in addition to what has already been done with the latest rules already set for scooters at the road code level.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 All the news on Dekra Italia

👉 EV Driving all about sustainable mobility

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK