The derailed train carriages were criss-crossed and ‘mutilated’ across the tracks, eyewitnesses said. The enormous force with which several trains crashed into each other in the Indian eastern state of Odisha on Friday evening crushed entire wagons. Rescuers had to breaking open doors and windows to free passengers. When authorities halted salvage and rescue operations on Sunday morning, 288 people were found dead and more than 1,000 injured. This makes it one of the most serious train accidents in the history of India, which has just started the modernization of its railways.

On Friday evening, the Coromandel Express – which runs from Kolkata to Chennai – ran into a parked freight train near the town of Balasore. The passenger train derailed, after which another high-speed train, the Howrah Superfast Express, crashed into some of the wrecked wagons on the adjacent track section.

The first crash was probably caused by an error in the electronic signaling system, which sent the Coromandel Express onto the track of the freight train, said the Minister of Railways on Sunday morning.

This Ashwini Vaishnaw would not comment on the facts nor on the question of “who did it or what was the reason for it,” he said, visiting Balasore. He wants to await a detailed investigation report, which should be released later in the week.

Obsolete rail network

For many Indians it has long been clear who is responsible: the railways. Passengers who traveled the route earlier shared their grievances about the Coromandel Express. The trains would be overcrowded, with passengers crammed in, and little control over tickets or ticket sales.

The train is a national symbol of India: a rail network that was established during the rule of the British Empire, and then steadily expanded. It is a godsend for many citizens, such as day laborers and other workers, who cannot afford their own car. Migrant workers and students sometimes travel by train day and night for family visits and religious matters. When in 2014 the government announced the abolition of ticket subsidies – on some routes up to half of the ticket price is paid by the government – ​​this led to large-scale protests.

India’s long railway history is rife with accidents. Part of the 19th century track has never been replaced; nor old trains

India’s long railway history is also rife with accidents. Some of the nineteenth-century track has never been replaced; nor old trains. Passengers fall out of the vehicles, people along the track are mowed down, there are collisions. It National Crime Records Bureau listed between 2017 and 2021 more than 100,000 ‘train-related deaths’. India Railways reported 2,017 accidents in the same period. Official figures show that 69 percent of train accidents in the country are related to derailments.

The main causes of these derailments are “technical failures, maintenance problems, obsolete signaling equipment and human error”, according to the Auditor General, the Indian audit office. He stated that a lack of money, or insufficient use of it, also leads to a significant proportion of accidents.

Billions for infrastructure

That is a striking conclusion, because the Indian government has invested extra billions in rail in the nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. in the latest budgetwhich was presented in March, 1.7 percent of GDP is spent on the development of transport infrastructure, including around 30 billion euros for rail.

That fits Modi’s vision of a modernized India. According to him, infrastructure and transport will ensure that the country becomes more prosperous. He had new roads and airports built and added kilometers of new track in recent years. The existing network between the major cities was thus supplemented with connections in the countryside.

Symbol of his ambitions is the Vande Bharat Express: an electric high-speed train, with more safety functions on board. The first Vande Bharat intercity was commissioned in 2019; another 500 will be added in the next three years, is the promise. Ultimately, the prime minister hopes to be able to sell the self-produced trains internationally as well.

The introduction of these modern trains should make the entire track safer. The design of the Vande Bharats is said to reduce accidents and derailments. The trains will also be linked to a new national security system, which should protect drivers from missing signals. That so-called Kavash system will eventually be implemented across the Indian network – but it had not yet been implemented along the Balasore stretch. It is unclear whether this system would have prevented the accident.

Inauguration cancelled

On Saturday, Modi was to inaugurate a new Vande Bharat Express on a railway line between the metropolitan city of Mumbai and the state of Goa. The event, thousands of miles from grieving Odisha, was cancelled. Instead, Prime Minister Modi traveled to the scene of the accident. In Balasore he visited a hospital where the ambulances had driven to and from on Friday evening.

A survivor of the train crash receives a sick visit at Balasore hospital.

Relatives and victims of the accident will receive compensation from the government, Modi promised, and those responsible will be punished. The prime minister also promised to continue the modernization of the railways. Critics stated in the media that the current approach should be reviewed: improving the security of the existing network should be a priority, not setting up new lines.