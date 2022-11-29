Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

Yemeni political experts and analysts have warned of the continued procrastination of the terrorist Houthi militia in maintaining and unloading the Safer oil tank, which is threatened with collapse off Ras Issa port in Hodeidah governorate, despite the United Nations’ announcement that the tank will be unloaded in the first quarter of next year 2023.

The Yemeni writer and political analyst, Hamdan Nasser, considered that Yemen is keen to solve the problem of the “Safer” tank, because the delay portends the leakage of oil from the ship, which leads to an imminent disaster and causes great damage and affects the environment in the region.

Hamdan confirmed, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that any concessions from the Yemeni government within the framework of reaching a solution to save Yemen from this catastrophe are valuable measures, despite the belief of the Yemenis that the Houthi militia deals with “Safer” as a time bomb, and wants to take possession of it and keep it as it is. It is to blackmail the Yemeni government and the world. The Yemeni analyst pointed out that the terrorist militias endanger the interests of the Yemenis, the environment and their lives, and are keen to keep the situation as it is as a means of blackmail and subjugation of the people.

Hamdan called on the Yemeni government and friendly countries to ensure the success of the efforts of the United Nations and solve the problem of the floating oil reservoir to save the Yemenis from the catastrophe achieved if the militias procrastinated in emptying the reservoir.

In turn, the Yemeni political writer, Dr. Abdulmalik Al-Yousifi, stressed that the Houthi militia has been procrastinating for 8 years in maintaining the Safer reservoir, which is considered a great threat as it carries more than a million barrels of oil, about to leak into the Red Sea, threatening marine life and international trade. An unprecedented catastrophe.

Al-Yousifi explained, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that Al-Houthi’s reactions and procrastination in maintaining the reservoir and unloading its cargo are real terrorist blackmail for the international community, the region and Yemen.

It is noteworthy that the Houthi militia has returned to manipulating the file of the “Safer” reservoir, despite the removal of financial obstacles that were hindering the process of saving the oil tank, as the cost of the project amounts to more than 100 million dollars, and it takes 4 months.