Avinash Jaiswal, Agra

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the scavengers raged fiercely over the Hathras case. Safai workers took to the road to protest against the Valmiki Samaj’s decision to postpone the indefinite strike. The case of forcible evacuation of the vehicles by the municipal authorities took a violent form.

The ruckus increased so much that the sweepers stoned and lathi-charged fiercely. SP City Botre Rohan has identified the stone pelting and said action against them. In view of the tension, a heavy police force has been deployed on the spot.

Safai workers are on strike for four days

Explain that for four days, the Valmiki society is on strike demanding justice for the Hathras incident. Officials held talks with Valmiki Mahapanchayat at Circuit House on Friday evening and the society’s organizations decided to postpone the strike. On Saturday morning, when garbage picks were started at the IDH workshop at Rajnagar in Lohamondi police station area, the employees protested and cited not to end the strike.



Argument with Additional Municipal Commissioner

There was a lot of debate between the Additional Municipal Commissioner and the cleaning workers about this. The sweepers became enraged when they were forcibly removed and they started vandalizing vehicles. SP City, Municipal Commissioner and District Magistrate reached the spot as soon as the information of sabotage was received. Seeing the police, the sweepers became more furious and started throwing stones.

Valmiki Samaj leaders said, be ready for big movement

In response, the police drove everyone using force. In the episode, the leader of Valmiki society, Gaurav Valmiki, says that everyone in India has the right to speak and has been tortured with the brothers of our society. Further, the administration has to be ready for a big movement.

Force deployed, watch social media

On this incident, SP City Botre Rohan Pramod says that those who threw stones are being identified and action will be taken on all. The situation is currently under control and a precautionary police force has been deployed. Social media is constantly being monitored and special areas are being monitored in sensitive areas.