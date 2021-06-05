If a person follows a diet in order to get rid of excess weight, but it does not give the desired results, or on the contrary, he is gaining more weight, then most likely something is wrong.

There are safe weight loss rules to follow. Above all we must identify with any problem we are dealing with. If we are talking about obesity, which is a complex disease, then diet alone is not enough to reduce weight, but it must be accompanied by a serious treatment. But to get rid of excess weight up to 10% of body weight, it is sufficient to follow a certain diet. According to Dr. Alexey Kovalkov, a Russian nutrition expert. According to Aarti.

The doctor adds: To obtain the desired result, you must first of all refrain from eating sweets.

He explains, “The principle of diets lies in lowering the level of insulin in the blood, and not allowing it to rise. When a person exercises, his body releases a fat-burning hormone – adrenaline, and when he eats sweets, his body releases the hormone insulin, which helps store fat. This situation consists in reducing insulin as much as possible, in exchange for increasing the secretion of the hormone adrenaline. Therefore, it is important to refrain from eating sweets.”

The specialist advises to reduce the intake of any substance containing sugar or to refrain from eating it temporarily: such as potatoes, white rice, bread of all kinds, fruit juices. Vegetables, fresh juices and honey can be excluded from this rule, with physical activity.

He says, “A person has to move a lot and walk at least five kilometers a day, and this is enough in the first stage. After a month, he will lose 7-8 kg of weight.”

According to him, there is a prevailing opinion, who wants to lose excess weight should refrain from eating fatty substances. But this is a wrong opinion. Because there are very effective diets that contain a high percentage of fat, yet help to reduce weight. Also, abstaining from eating fats can lead to serious health problems, especially in women.

He says, “When a woman decides to follow a diet to lose weight without consulting a specialist, and abstains from eating fats completely or fats of animal origin, then a defect occurs in the secretion of hormones, including estrogen and progesterone, which are responsible for the menstrual cycle. Therefore, the common result of following a diet Wrong, is menopause, which an endocrinologist treats with hormones.”

He adds, there are many diets that, when followed without consulting a specialist, can cause kidney stones, increased uric acid, and even gout.