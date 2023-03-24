For guarantee the safety of children under 10 years of agethe CDMX Mobility Secretariat (Semovi) has launched the Participatory Seat pilot program, which consists of placing seats for boys and girlsand thus achieve safe travel on public transport.

The program began with the installation of three seats for infants in the unit of the Passenger Transport Network (RTP) Route 11-A, which runs from Aragón to Chapultepec Forest.

“With the purpose of improving road safety and the travel experience of users of the Passenger Transport Network, the Ministry of Mobility in coordination with Ford Motor Company and SEELE neuroscience, launched the pilot test of the project “Asiento Participatory,” the agency reported.

Semovi assured that in the coming weeks another three seats will be placed in another RTP unit, and they will be available for a month, the time that the evaluation of said pilot project will last.