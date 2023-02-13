The introduction of budget cap in 2021 and the new ones technical-aerodynamic rules entered into force the following year, they were mainly studied in order to allow for an increase in the spectacle on the track, with a potential increase in duels between the drivers. A goal that has been pursued for some time, and not yet fully achieved, at least looking at the final Constructors’ standings of the 2022 championship. If we analyze the most noble part of the rankings, the fight for victory was in fact concentrated above all on the head-to-head between Red Bull and Ferrari, with the late inclusion of Mercedes among the absolute top teams. Outside of this trio, however, the rest of the teams have struggled to keep up with the bigger players, as evidenced by the considerable gap of points between Mercedes itself and the rest of the pursuers. An outcome that therefore does not seem to respect the rosiest initial projects of Formula 1, which had given the go-ahead to the major regulatory changes precisely to facilitate the shortening of the gap between the historic top-teams and the medium-small realities.

However, despite these apparently discouraging data, there is still confidence and optimism for the achievement of these goals, and we won’t have to wait much longer to notice the concrete effects. An experienced team principal such as is particularly convinced of this Franz Tost, since 2006 at the head of AlphaTauri, formerly known as Toro Rosso. For the 67-year-old Austrian, the interventions implemented by F1 will show results very quickly: “The effects of the rules will be visible as early as 2023 – he commented to the site Speedweek – in 2022 the most important teams still had the advantage of being able to keep some staff members on board until June. But from next season, and especially from the following year, the budget cap rule will have a significant impact and bring the teams closer in terms of performance, which is the objective of the budget cap”.

As a result, Tost remains positive about these changes, but he’s not the only one who feels this way. Among his counterparts, there is also the team principal of Aston Martin Mike Crackwho is also optimistic about shortening the gap between small-medium teams and the most competitive ones by far: “The combination of budget caps and stable technology rules will increase performance density in the coming years – he added – and it will make the races more exciting. I believe that midfield teams will close the gap step by step“.