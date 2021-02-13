US hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has developed a simple method of how you can diversify your wealth with a few ETFs while avoiding psychological traps. From Urban Jäckle

W.Economic research institutes, governments and central banks on both sides of the Atlantic have lowered their growth forecasts for 2021. The stock exchanges reacted with some sensitive price losses. Even if it was only a short interlude in the middle of last week – the fear that there could be a sharp drop in prices as in February and March 2020 is back.

In response to popular requests from our readers, at the end of our series “Safe Through the Crisis” we would like to present the all-weather portfolio by Ray Dalio, which was briefly described in issue 02/2021, in more detail. In rising markets, the return cannot quite keep up with the Ivy or Ivy 11 portfolio from the two previous series parts, but the setbacks in bad stock market phases were much more moderate.

Ray Dalio is an American entrepreneur, billionaire, philanthropist, and founder of Bridgewater Associates hedge fund. In the 1990s, he worked on a portfolio that would survive every phase of the stock market. So in 1996 the all-weather depot was created, which can be mapped using ETFs and consists of 55 percent government bonds, 35 percent stocks and 15 percent raw materials, of which gold makes up half.

Longer test series show that the largest annual loss since 1988 was only 3.9 percent. The reason for this is the high proportion of US government bonds. Dalio also largely trusts his home market for the shares weighted at 35 percent. European investors would have to take the dollar risk into account for the exact replication or rely on a currency-hedged ETF on the MSCI World Index, which also offers the advantage of global diversification. This should not lead to noticeable differences in performance.

Back to the New Year

The crucial point in Dalio’s all-weather portfolio is that the previously determined weightings (bonds / stocks / commodities) are always restored at the beginning of the year. So there is a so-called “rebalancing”.

For example, if an equity year was strong compared to bonds and commodities, at the turn of the year some capital is shifted from the increased equity portion to the two weaker groups. At the turn of the year 2020/21 one would have had to sell part of the shares and increase bonds and raw materials that had previously fallen significantly. After a weak year for equities and strong commodities, it would be the other way around. This simple rule of rebalancing forces investors to act countercyclically. This avoids the so-called lag effect of getting out of frustration at the low and buying too many securities from a higher asset class near the highs. In this way, the portfolio achieves a significant improvement over a pure buy-and-hold strategy.

No hectic action

In addition, one circumvents the supposed compulsion to have to act in crashes, for example to sell all shares at the wrong time and to miss the re-entry. Even if things are going downhill quickly, as in the Corona Crash 2020, the portfolio mix cushions the slumps somewhat. When stocks fall, bonds usually rise (at least temporarily). In this way, investors get through the crisis quite relaxed without lapsing into action, which often costs even professionals a lot of money.

In issue 02/2021 we also presented two variants of Dalio’s original portfolio, which significantly reduce bonds due to the current negative interest rate environment and consequently give higher weighting to commodities and shares. In addition, the raw material share can also be covered by gold alone. All three variants would have brought a double-digit return at the end of 2020, but were in between, at the beginning of the Corona crisis, each over ten percent “under water”.

The simplified strategies can be implemented with just two to three ETFs. In the more conservative variant, you opt for a third of gold, stocks and government bonds with high credit ratings and short maturities.

In terms of the risk / reward ratio, the variant with a third of shares / gold / bonds with an annual return of over 15 percent and a temporary decline of twelve percent performed best. The modification that completely dispenses with government bonds promises more returns. 50 percent gold and 50 percent stocks bring the best long-term performance, but also at the price of significantly greater price fluctuations.

Anyone looking for a very simple solution to cover the various asset classes will find what they are looking for with so-called multi-asset funds. The most offensive is currently Concept Aurelia, who is currently completely dispensing with bonds. It is actively managed, an issue surcharge of up to five percent may apply. The classic Arero 60 percent relies on stocks. There is no sales charge for this passive product. This also applies to the Lyxor Portfolio Defensive, which with 50 percent bonds is especially suitable for cautious investors. There are also two more aggressive variants of the Lyxor ETF with 60 and even 80 percent shares. From Jens Castner

Image source: BÖRSE ONLINE, BÖRSE ONLINE