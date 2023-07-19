The longed for Summer Vacation are just around the corner, and with them, the opportunity to explore new destinations and live unique experiences. However, it is advisable follow the recommendations of Civil Protection.

From before leaving your house and until the ride backyou must take certain precautions to avoid accidents and you can enjoy the vacation of your dreams at all times.

The National Coordination of Civil protection (CNPC) and the National Center for Disaster Prevention (dinnerpred) shared this list of recommendations for your next trip, divided into three parts: before leaving, during the trip and on your return.

However, at any time during the trip and in the event of any mishap or setback, immediately call the emergency number 911.

Before you leave: essential preparations

Civil Protection explained that before embarking on your journey, research the weather forecast both on the way and at the final destination. This way you can be prepared for any weather event that could affect your trip, be it rain or extreme heat.

When you are going to leave your house, make sure close the gas tap, Lower the electric power switch and cut off the drinking water supply to prevent unwanted incidents in your absence.

In the summer holidays, do not forget to keep essential documentssuch as passports, IDs and travel papers, in a secure and easily accessible location.

Do not forget to check your vehicle before leaving on a trip (Unsplash)

If you are traveling by car, check that it is in optimal mechanical condition and carry a basic tool kit in case of unforeseen events on the road, do not forget the replacement tires and, if possible, take your vehicle to a mechanic for a review.

If your destination is abroad, register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and follow the “Traveler’s Guide” to have assistance in case of consular emergencies.

During the trip: Responsibility behind the wheel

During your trip, comply with traffic regulations respect the signs and speed limits on the road, thus ensuring a safer trip for everyone.

If you are traveling with children or the elderly, plan frequent stops and take into account their particular needs during the journey. Do not forget to use the seat belt and in the case of minors, carry them in their seat.

Always have alternate routes prepared in case of blockages or incidents on the road, thus guaranteeing greater flexibility in your trip.

Pay full attention to minors (Unsplash)

In case of heavy rainextreme precautions and avoid crossing rivers or fords, as the water conditions can be deceptive and dangerous, it is preferable that you wait a moment for the water level to drop

At your destination: Enjoy safely

Once at your destination, if you plan to visit rivers, spas or lagoons, obey the signs of Civil Protection, familiarize yourself with nearby health services and keep emergency numbers handy.

Enjoy the sun safely by wearing sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses to protect your skin and eyes.

If you plan to camp, choose safe places and avoid locating yourself in risky areas, such as steep slopes or near bodies of water.

Pay special attention to the indications of the Civil Protection authorities in the place you visit, since their local knowledge is invaluable in case of any eventuality.

Follow the Civil Protection recommendations for a safe vacation (Unsplash)

If you visit tourist places with a large influx of people, pay extra attention to children and the elderly, to avoid losses or incidents. It is recommended that in the case of minors, they learn their parents’ names very well and wear a phone number on their clothes or shoes.

If you are staying in a hotel, check the evacuation routes and know the safe areas in case of an emergency. And that’s it, it’s time to live your summer vacation.

