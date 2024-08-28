Chihuahua, Chih.- This morning the construction of a Safe Parador was announced, which will be developed by the company Oxxo.

Company officials said this is the first of its kind in Mexico and will be a benchmark.

He added that in addition to the services offered by the company, there will also be drop-off areas for truck drivers to prevent them from driving while tired.

The Ministry of National Defense will have a permanent presence at this stopover. The project will be completed in the first months of 2025.