Queretaro, Queretaro. -Sandra Ivonne Rodríguez Rodríguez, 38 year old womanit was located aliveafter it was reported on November 29 that it would have been disappeared in Querétaro, however the authorities ruled out the commission of any crime.

The events occurred in the town of La Pradera, municipality of El Marqués, Querétaro, where people held search committees to find Sandra Yvonnewho was attended by legal doctors.

Through the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Forced Disappearance of Persons and those committed by Individuals (FEDFPP) of the Querétaro State Attorney General’s Office (FGEQ), Sandra’s relatives were notified that the woman was located in the unit.

Sandra Ivonne was treated by the authorities who, after an evaluation, it was determined that she had not been the victim of the commission of any crime, published the Milenio media, for which her search file was raised with positive result and in life.

Sandra’s partner would have been the one who reported his non-location and it was he who was notified, who would have mentioned that he had reports that he was in the municipality of El Zapote, however, she herself went to her parents’ house.

Once he was reunited with his family, it was when he went to the prosecutor’s office to give his corresponding statement to confirm that it is a matter between individuals and not the commission of any criminal act.

Sandra Ivonne, her relatives recounted, informed them on November 29 that I would go make a cash withdrawalbecause I had to pay for the caesarean section scheduled for Saturday, the last they heard from herproceeding to search.

