Heat and humidity can make you give up physical activity in the summer. But that’s not the case. Massimo Capitani, director of the Sports Medicine Complex Operating Unit of the ASL Toscana sud est, explains with some recommendations how to continue training safely. Whether you practice sports at a competitive level, or for fun – motor activities, some simple measures can make the difference especially in conditions of intense heat and humidity.

“The first piece of advice is to choose clothing that is suitable for physical activity, made with materials that promote perspiration and can be purchased in specialized stores – explains Capitani – In fact, traditional t-shirts risk preventing perspiration. Outdoor sports activities in the summer should be practiced in the early hours of the morning or around sunset. In sunny environments, the use of sunscreen with protection factor 50+ is recommended. Training should be done two or three hours after the last meal and without having consumed alcohol in the last 24 hours. For physical activity lasting more than 30 minutes, it is necessary to rehydrate by carrying a water bottle with you. At the end – he continues – of the activity, it is still recommended to rehydrate in small sips with 5-minute breaks to avoid increased sweating. For physical activity lasting more than 90-180 minutes, it is advisable to reintegrate liquids with solutions rich in salts and sugars, available in pharmacies and specialized centers”.

“It is also useful to wear a heart rate monitor during training that monitors your heart rate, a simple and easy-to-find tool. You should never – suggests the sports doctor – exceed the theoretical maximum heart rate (the formula is 220, minus your age). Finally, when you do a workout, it is always a good idea to do active stretching at the beginning and passive stretching at the end. When you do a high-intensity workout, it is not recommended to stop abruptly as this could cause sudden changes in blood pressure and it is therefore useful to end the training session with at least ten minutes of low-intensity cool-down”.