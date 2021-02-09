February 9 is declared the world “safe internet” day, and aims to reduce the margin for grooming cases and access of minors to inappropriate content on the web. In this framework, different companies release certain surveys that yield numbers that allow some conclusions to be drawn: according to Google, un 85% more parents allowed their children to spend more time in front of screens. And 60% of minors were exposed to inappropriate content.

“The survey also revealed which are the risks and threats of the web that concern them the most and which were the children who were exposed to, taking into account that due to the pandemic they had more contact with devices connected to the Internet to carry out educational and recreational activities ”, explained the company of the most used search engine in the world.

In this context, due to the changes in habits of the coronavirus pandemic, “73% of families now allow their sons and daughters to spend more time on the Internet to entertain themselves and “Get together” socially, “they explain.

This exponential growth in the use of devices brought some problems. “In addition, when asking parents in Argentina what was the problem that children experienced the most since the pandemic began, 60% said it was exposure to inappropriate content and 49% which was overexposure in social networks. Both figures were the highest compared to the rest of the Latin American countries. Third, unwanted attention appears, that is, messages from strangers, as another problem experienced during 2020 ”, explains the survey.

The question is what mothers and fathers do to regulate these problems.

“When inquiring about what Argentine mothers and fathers did to help address these issues, the 45.8% say that they talk to their children about Internet safety and 34.1% also search the web for information on the subject. 13% talk to their children’s teachers about these problems and 3.8% decide to attend workshops. For their part, 3.2% stated that they have not yet done anything to address this concern. However, according to the study, 8 out of 10 fathers and mothers in Argentina feel confident that their sons and daughters will come to them in case of online security problems ”, as Google could investigate.

“There are 5 basic principles: be careful when sharing content online; use criteria to decide what kind of information is true or not; how to protect my information more securely; have respect for other users of the web; Y build confidence to tell adults about situations in which a possible threat is distinguished”Explained Margarita Abella Hernández, Specialist in Digital Security User Education for Google Latin America.

Three tips from Google to surf the internet

one. Protect the digital identity of their sons and daughters: in Argentina, 49% of fathers and mothers affirm that their sons and daughters share information excessively on social networks. To avoid being victimized by hackers who steal information from your accounts, it is important to teach them to develop strong passwords, never share them with anyone, and activate two-step verification.

2. Know who they talk to online: according to the study, 8 out of 10 parents in Argentina feel confident that their sons and daughters will come to them in case of online security problems. There must be a constant dialogue between parents and children, in which they know with whom they are talking through the platforms and reiterating their support and accompaniment.

3.Opt for content suitable for the ages of children: Through online tools, parents can filter content that may negatively affect their children. When delving into the use of tools suitable for minors, Argentine families affirmed that currently the tool they use the most for parental control is YouTube Kids (37%) that it has functionalities in which unsuitable violent content can be filtered; followed by the tool Safesearch (17%) and then Family Link (6%). They offer the possibility of filtering any type of explicit content, avoiding the risk that the little ones will find unwanted results; and allows you to manage a Google family account, in which you can block access to websites that may pose a risk to our children. However, parents in Argentina are the ones who use or know the least about tools such as YouTube Kids or Family Link, compared to the rest of the countries in the region.

“To keep them safe on the Internet and provide them with a better experience, it will be essential to teach our children about online safety, just as we teach about other subjects in life. It is important to know the games, the videos they watch and the platforms where they interact; get involved if they are appropriate for their age or not, about the scope they have, who they can talk to, how they interact with other players, get to know the generalities of the configurations, etc ”, added the specialist.

The study was conducted by Google with more than 4,700 participants from 15 countries. In Latin America, the participants were from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. In Argentina, a total of 315 participants participated, fathers and mothers of boys and girls between 5 and 17 years old.

