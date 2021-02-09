Cyberbullying and virtual harassment became the main focus of intimidation, teasing and harassment suffered by children and adolescents on the networks. To celebrate the Safe Internet Day, Microsoft presented data from the Digital Citizenship Index in Argentina, where it reveals that millennials – born between 1981 and 1996 – and Generation Z – 1997 to 2012 – were the ones who suffered the most from these attacks.

The study aims to reflect how the online behaviors of Argentines evolved during the pandemic. Exposure to other threats such as the unwanted contact, online hoaxes / frauds / scams, unsupported sexting and trolling.

So, 48% of millennials and 45% of Gen Z stated having received bullying, while of Generation X -1965 to 1980-only 29% claimed to have been the target of some type of harassment and 39% of Baby Boomers -1946 to 1964-.

“They are generations that since their birth have been exposed to information technologies and that generally carry out almost all their activities through the Internet: they work, have fun, make purchases and payments, get informed, meet people. The fact that much of their lives go digital makes them more exposed to negative consequences“explains Jimena Mora, regional director of Intellectual property and digital security at Microsoft.

Another fact that draws attention is that 13% of adults said they suffered some form of harassment while working remotely.

The generation millennial is made up of people born between 1981 and 1996; while the centennials are those who were born after 1997. Projections indicate that by 2025 the former will represent 70% of the world’s workforce and centennials the remaining 30%.

Bullying in social networks is characterized by constant harassment of an individual or group of individuals. The reasons that inspire teasing, hurtful nicknames, exclusion, physical aggression, among others, are varied and can include physical, religious, sexual, ethical or socioeconomic aspects.

Thus, 43% of the participants were involved in incidents of bullying and the 21% said they had been a victim of this type of harassment. The three main measures they take in this situation were: block the bully, talk to a friend, and warn an adult.

However, when compared to last year’s results, in Argentina people reported receiving less unwanted contact, less unwanted sexual contact, less damage to their reputation and less bullying.

The worrying fact is that the most common risks are at their all-time highs. 38% of people said they were the victim of some kind of deception, scam or fraud on the internet. This percentage increased 7% since 2017.

22% received hate speech (1% more than since 2017) and 21% were the target of some type of discrimination (4% more than in 2017). 46% of the sources of risk come from strangers and 64% from people you know. 12% claimed to have experienced any of these risks in the last week.

Digital harassment in times of Covid. Microsoft

Online citizenship

“The months of isolation generated a greater awareness among adolescents about online risks. Covid-19 seems to have reinforced civility on the internet, in fact, among those surveyed we see that a collective feeling of togetherness emerged that helped improve interactions digital, “says Mora.

According to the results, during 2020 exposure to online risks fell three points globally, that is, it reached 67% compared to 70% last year.

In line with global trends, Argentina reached an Index of 71 points, In other words, online civility in the country improved 5 points compared to last year.

66% of the adolescents surveyed in the country consider that civility improved, while 75% of adults think the same.

The main negative sentiments that are distributed on the Internet, Microsoft

In terms of digital citizenship, what people most expect for the next decade is: more respect (66%), more security (55%), more freedom (36%), more empathy (35%) and more inclusion (34 %).

While 61% hope that the media will be the actors that help the most to improve digital civility.

54% consider that these best practices should be promoted by the companies that own social networks, 48% by educational institutions, 38% by the government and 34% by technology companies.

Another objective of this survey is to show the dark side of the internet and how they can protect themselves and improve their online practices. 16,000 respondents from 32 geographic regions participated in the sample. From Argentina 500 individuals participated.

“Responsible adults have to know how children behave and interact on the Internet, what type of content they are looking for, what activities they do and what are the trends in the digital world. The more information we have at our disposal, the more tools we will have to to be able to help them “, emphasizes Mora.

Some advices

– Do not let minors install unknown applications and it is very important to teach them to regulate and measure the times of use.

– Many times technology users are not aware of what is published on social networks. From names, phone number, the place where one lives, exposing ourselves to risks.

– Perhaps the most important action a minor can take when exposed to one of these risks is to ask for help. Most criminals “disappear” when they know that an adult is already aware of the situation.

– Explain that negative and malicious comments have mental and emotional consequences. Cyberbullying can turn into hate speech when it degrades a person or group based on their gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disabilities or physical image.

– Pay attention if children have difficulty sleeping, if they check their social networks constantly and with anxiety, if they do not want to go to class. All of these can be indications of cyberbullying.

– If the minor is the victim of any type of harassment, show unconditional support. Do not draw attention and listen to it. Trying to understand what led to that. The best they can do is block and report the person, and if they are from the same school or environment, talk about it with the authorities or responsible adults.

– If a minor harasses others, do not react aggressively. The problem is probably internal, so it is best to listen, support and seek solutions together. It is also valid to put certain restrictions on the use of devices.

– Talk about what sexting is honestly and without taboos. Ignorance can make many adolescents not take the necessary precautions when doing so.

