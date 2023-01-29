Al Khelaifi is ready to raise and put 15 million on the table plus 5 in bonuses for having suffered the defender. For a last minute defender look to Spain and England

L’Equipe has no doubts: in the next few hours, PSG will send a new proposal to Inter to immediately bring Milan Skriniar to Galtier’s court. The viale della Liberazione club is ready to say yes if the proposal arrives by tomorrow evening and is between 20 and 25 million. Because going on until June 3 with such an explosive situation at home (and not even improving the accounts) is unthinkable. So let’s get ready for very hot hours.

ANOTHER OFFER — After the no to the first offer of 10 million, the director of the French Campos will raise the proposal to 15 million plus bonuses to reach 18-20 million. The intermediaries in this regard have no doubts and in fact have announced the new assault to the Nerazzurri transfer market men. Inter want to monetize Skriniar’s farewell by avoiding losing him to zero, but they know that he must find a replacement. He has difficulty with Djalò that Lilla does not want to sell the Portuguese except in the face of a 30 million plus bonus offer. Too many. That’s why he’s evaluating other alternatives, from Udinese’s Becao to United’s Lindelof as well as… last-minute surprises, maybe a loan deal in a big English or Spanish club. See also Gustavo Puerta, figure of Colombia in the Sub-20 goes to Germany

PSG MOVE — After Skriniar came out in the open with his teammates, explaining that the rumors about his transfer to PSG at the end of the season were true, all the cards are on the table uncovered. Milan has denied the interview with a Slovakian site in which he spoke “of the two clubs that must agree”, but these are details at this point. Milan is the first who would like to avoid an even worse ending than his experience at Inter. And, if PSG bought him now, making Zhang collect around twenty million, perhaps some tension would vanish. Perhaps…

