Tread warning

After 21 years of joint checks by the Highway Police and Assogomma, we are back to the origins. Starting from 10% of cars in circulation with smooth tires in 2003, in fact, the share had dropped to 2.7% in 2013, in a decade the phenomenon had reduced by 73%, from 10 to less than 3 cars out of 100.

But today the checks have highlighted how, instead, in 11 Italian regions (Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Umbria, Sardinia and Veneto, for a total of more than half of the entire Italian vehicle fleet) we have returned to a substantial 9%, according to data collected by the Highway Patrol directly on the road, obviously at the expense of safety.

The reasons for this change of direction can only be attributed to a decrease in attention towards road safety by the competent Authorities, the European ones first and foremost. And in this sense goes the recent appeal to the new MEPs and European Commissioners by the Director of the ETSC (European Transport Safety Council), Antonio Avenoso, to intervene with specific measures aimed at introducing more stringent measures in favor of periodic maintenance of vehicles.

Too many bald tires

On the other hand, all this attention is being paid to the loss of purchasing power of consumers, which is now one of the main causes of the decrease in tire changes, which has caused the number of vehicles circulating with smooth tires to “explode.”

Dozens of Highway Police patrols participated in the “Safe Holidays” operation, with blanket checks, carrying out suitability checks on approximately 10,000 vehicles and aiming above all to highlight any irregularities in the tyres fitted.

The strategy

“With 10% of vehicles with smooth tires, as 20 years ago – says Fabio Bertolotti, Director of Assogomma – we are faced with a worrying figure for our road safety. Only 10 years ago it was less than 3%. It is therefore necessary to intervene with measures that favor vehicle maintenance. On the other hand, it is of little use to favor the purchase of new generation vehicles if we are unable to maintain the advantages that they offer over time”.

A prominent role, moreover, is also played by the constant and progressive aging of the Italian circulating fleet, with over 41 million vehicles, with an average age of close to 13 years. In fact, 59% of the vehicles in circulation are over 10 years old and almost 10% are over 30 years old.

Not just smooth tires

In addition to the problem of “slick tires”, the checks also highlighted how almost half of the cars checked were equipped in the summer with high-performance winter tires for driving on snow (with the snowflake pictogram), while 6% were traveling with damaged tires, rising to 20% for tires that did not conform to the measurements required by the registration document and reaching 27% if we add cars with expired MOT.

Even though, as the director of the Highway Police department, Mastrapasqua, pointed out, “93% of accidents are attributable to incorrect behavior by the driver”.

A question of sensitivity

When the safety campaign began its journey, awareness of road safety and safety devices was of little relevance. Only the passing of the years brought about a regulatory evolution, introducing, for example, the obligation to fasten seat belts also for passengers in the back seats. But tires did not yet play the role they deserve in terms of dynamic safety, in fact, no one considered that these could even prevent or avoid a road accident.

Confirming this, a survey conducted in those years among motorists highlighted that tyres were not mentioned among active safety devices, nor among passive safety devices.

The investigation

In 2018, Assogomma repeated this survey by asking drivers again what the most important safety devices on their cars were, and this time “tyres” jumped to second place in the ranking, after brakes and seat belts. Rules were also introduced that quintupled the fines – up to some cases involving criminal law – for the sale and installation of the most important safety devices, the same ones indicated by drivers: brakes, tyres and seat belts.

The extension of attention to safety also introduced the obligation to drive with winter tyres in the cold season (15 November – 15 April), a measure that was well received by motorists, with 30% of cars having a double set of summer/winter tyres available.

Danger with water

A worn tire remains, however – a factor that all drivers should consider a priority – a high risk factor, especially on wet surfaces, where the braking distance is greatly extended because the phenomenon of Hydroplaning is triggered, that is, the tire’s inability to quickly drain the rainwater that collects on the asphalt.

The non-conformities detected refer to visibly damaged tires that represent 5.42% of the national sample and the number of non-approved tires that represents 3.85% of the vehicles checked. Apparently low percentages, but very significant in absolute numbers, correspond, in fact, to millions of potentially dangerous vehicles.