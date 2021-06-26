A sensational news arrives in the last hours from Spain and shakes the MotoGP: according to DAZN.es and according to the newspaper AS, the Spaniard Maverick Vinales is about to terminate his contract with Yamaha a year in advance. And he would do it to marry Aprilia for the 2022 season.

Yamaha, when asked about the indiscretion, preferred not to comment, specifying that an important race is scheduled for Sunday and wants to stay focused on the appointment. From the Aprilia home, on the other hand, they limited themselves not to deny. Vinales would therefore have already linked himself to Aprilia for 2022, and would share the garage with Aleix Espargaro, with whom he has already been a Suzuki teammate. On the official Yamaha a place would open up for Franco Morbidelli, who would thus race with Fabio Quartararo.