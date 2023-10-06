A delay of just a few minutes saved the lives of an entire family from the terrible bus accident in Mestre: the father’s words

A whim of his wife saved the lives of an entire family. The story that Ferhat, a 30-year-old German, told to is incredible The Corriere della Sera. The man, his wife and their one-year-old daughter must have been present on the bus involved.accident of Mestre, but due to a delay of a few minutes they escaped death.

Ferhat and his wife. Credit – Corriere del Veneto

An endless torment that caused the terrible accident that occurred on the evening of last Tuesday 3 October in Mestre. A coach loaded with tourists from various European nations, for reasons still to be clarified, broke through the protective parapet of a bridge and precipitate from a height of approximately 30 metres.

Immediately after the fall he caught firemaking the situation even more catastrophic and increasing the toll of victims and injuries.

In the end the bulletin counted 21 deadpractically a massacre, and 15 injuredmany of them seriously, who are still struggling to survive.

Then there are the survivors, who by a true miracle escaped death. Such as the newborn baby, who managed to survive thanks to the embrace of his parents parentswho have it protected with their covers during the fall and from the flames.

Mestre accident: family saved by fate

In those tragic bulletins of victims and injured not even the names of one appear entire German family30-year-old Ferhat, his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

Theirs for a simple twist of fate, or rather for a simple whim of the woman, they didn’t get on that bus.

TO Corriere della Sera the manof Turkish origins, said she had had a little one bickering with his wife.

He wanted return in the campsite, and then take the bus, to arrive in time to see the match of his favorite team in the Champions League, Galatasaray.

She, however, wanted to taste it real Italian pizzaso she convinced her husband to wander around Venice again in search of a pizzeria.

This choice made them delay for a few minutespreventing them from getting on that bus, which shortly afterwards fell from the overpass.