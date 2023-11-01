It is important to remember that cleaning products present several environmental and health concerns. Similarly, cleaning products are necessary for maintaining a healthy condition in both workplaces and at home.

Sustainable cleaning products are formulated with non-toxic ingredients that are safe to use and are labeled in their packaging. These products also come in eco-friendly packaging that can be recycled, reused and reduced.

Products such as aluminum, glass, and cardboard are great for packaging options, but it is even more effective when you purchase products that can be refilled and reused. In this article, we have rounded up some essential, safe cleaning products promoting sustainable living.

List Of Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products



Sustainable cleaning products are usually formulated with biodegradable and natural ingredients such as vinegar, baking soda, plant-based components, and essential oil. Therefore, whenever you purchase any eco-friendly cleaning product, ensure they are listed under the EPA Safer Chemical Ingredients list.

These are some of the top picks for sustainable cleaning products.

1. Safely

It can save your everyday life!

The mission is to integrate natural cleaning elements into cleaning products for laundry to surface. Whether it’s a dish soap or a universal cleaner, Safely introduces its best-in-class products to the public. So, there is no worry about the environment any more with Safety. It’s natural and pure to nature.

2. Dropps



The product is known for its reduced-waste cleaning products you can find for laundry purposes. It includes everything that you would need, starting from different laundry detergents to dish spray and every kind of cleaning tool. The ultra-concentrated formula is completely free from harmful ingredients and is formulated with mineral and plant-based ingredients.

The brand discloses information on all the ingredients, so you know exactly what you are buying. Thus, the product is a certified B Corp, offering carbon-neutral shipping with plastic-free packaging.

3. Blueland

The Blueland brand is on a mission to reinvent household products to end single-use plastic waste. Every product in the product line is refillable, which means that you can purchase the bottle once and then accordingly purchase the refills.

The ingredients that are used by blueland are on the EPA Safer Chemical Ingredient list and are both vegan and cruelty-free.

One of the major reasons to purchase the product is that the multi-surface cleaners are smaller and lighter, which eventually reduces the environmental impact on shipping.

4. Zero Waste Store

The Zero Waste Store is a one-stop shop where you can get every zero-waste swap you need.

It carries several sustainable brands, which include all-natural cleaning products. You can choose between laundry detergent sheets, laundry paste, stain remover sticks, detergent, or soap. With regular donations and support to wildlife and conservation groups, Zero Waste is also a member of 1% For The Planet, which transports plastic-free everything.

5. Tru Earth

Tru Earth is an eco-friendly laundry detergent brand that sells ultra-concentrated laundry detergent sheets. The products are free from paraben, bleach, toxic chemicals and phosphates.

These strips are biodegradable and can easily dissolve in hot and cold water. The products have been formulated as 100% vegan and are also cruelty-free. Thus, you are also offered a list of ingredients that are used by the brand on the company’s website.

Tru Earth ships its product in a recyclable cardboard sleeve and has made a total donation of 21 million laundry strips to people who are in need.

6. Green Eco Dream

Known as a Green America-certified business, to promote sustainability, Eco Dreams ships its products without any use of plastic and regularly supports the non-profit Clean Miami Beach.

The products of Green Eco Dream are sustainable and offer every kind of zero-waste essential. It promotes several eco-friendly cleaning products.

Hence, you can easily buy anything from all-purpose cleaners, solid dish blocks, sustainable bleach, and other alternatives. However, you can stock up on some practical cleaning tools such as reusable paper towels, latex gloves, sponges, and compostable trash bags.

On the other hand, the shop is a member of the Sierra Club, has contributed 1% For The Planet, and is known to sell carbon-neutral products.

Commit To Regular Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

It is important to remember that regular cleaning is mandatory for keeping your house or your workplace clean. It seems obvious, but with regular cleaning and maintaining of the living space, you can prevent the buildup of grime and dirt, thereby reducing the need for heavy-duty cleaning.

Thus, you must choose versatile products with reusable cloth and reduce paper waste while purchasing sustainable cleaning goods.