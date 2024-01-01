The platform has already received 7,005 alerts from users regarding lost, stolen or stolen devices since December 19

The Celular Seguro project, launched on December 19, surpassed the mark of 1 million registered Brazilians, the government informed this Monday (Dec 1, 2023). The platform has already carried out 7,005 blocks following alerts from users regarding lost, stolen or stolen devices. The tool allows victims of theft and theft of mobile devices to block their device and digital applications in just one click. To use, simply access the site or the application (Android or Apple) and log in through your account gov.br. The user registers the device by informing the number, brand and model. It is possible to register more than one device, as long as the line is registered to the same user CPF.