Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 15:07

The Celular Seguro project, created by the federal government to combat theft and robbery of mobile devices, surpassed the mark of 1 million registered users, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security announced recently.

The data was computed until Saturday, 30th, and indicates that more than 750 thousand cell phones were

registered via the website or application. In total, there were 7,005 user alerts regarding losses,

theft or theft of cell phones.

Celular Seguro was launched on December 19th by the Ministry of Justice as a way of alleviating

effects of robberies and cell phone thefts in the country.

With the app, users can lock their device and digital applications in just one click.

Each registered user can nominate trusted people who can block the devices in case of

of robbery, theft or loss. Users can also block themselves by accessing the website via a

computer.

“Cellular Insurance has proven to be an effective tool for combating one of the main crimes

present in the daily lives of cities”, said the acting Minister of Justice and Public Security,

Ricardo Cappelli, in the statement released this Monday, 1st.