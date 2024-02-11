More than 1.4 million users have already registered across the country on the Ministry of Justice application

The Safe Cell Phone Program reached 20,055 blocks relating to loss, theft or theft of devices from users who have already installed the Ministry of Justice application. More than 1.4 million have already registered across the country.

Access to Celular Seguro is via the gov.br website. Devices can be registered via the website (cellularseguro.mj.gov.br) or application, available on the Play Store (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

The program, launched in December 2023, allows victims of cell phone theft and theft to block the device and digital applications.

Each person registered with Celular Seguro will be able to nominate people they trust, who will be authorized to carry out the blocking, if the holder has their cell phone stolen, stolen or lost. It is also possible for the victim themselves to block the device by accessing the website on a computer.

After registering a lost, stolen or misplaced cell phone, the banks and financial institutions that joined the project will block the accounts.