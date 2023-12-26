Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/26/2023 – 21:23

A week after being released, the Safe Cellular programfrom the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, has already resulted in the blocking of 3,896 stolen, stolen, lost or misplaced devices.

As the ministry informed the Brazil Agency, until the early afternoon of this Tuesday (26), the tool received 1,658 alerts from users who were victims of theft. Another 1,154 alerts were motivated by theft; 801 for losses and 283 for various reasons. On the 20th alone, there were 1,113 restrictive measures.

São Paulo is the federative unit with the highest number of lockdown alerts: 1,011. Next comes Rio de Janeiro (453); Pernambuco (286); Bahia (272) and Minas Gerais (259).

Made available on the 19th, the Celular Seguro program is a federal initiative to combat theft and theft of cell phones and digital applications in the country. Through the site and the application, victims can report the crime and request the immediate blocking of devices, banking applications and new access to devices.

Also according to the ministry, 700,697 people accessed the application through the gov.br platform. Of these, only 513,098 registered the phone line numbers they would like to block remotely. According to the ministry, it is possible to access the application just by providing the CPF, without registering the device's data.

Each person who registers with Celular Seguro can nominate people they trust, authorizing them to carry out blocking on their behalf. More than 467.8 thousand trusted people had already been registered as of this afternoon. The owner of the registered device can block it by accessing the websitecelularseguro.mj.gov.br, using a secure computer. There is no limit to registering numbers, but they must be linked to the CPF for the blocking to be effective.

There is no temporary blocking option. If the device is recovered, the user will have to contact the telephone operator and other partners of the Safe Cellular Project, such as banks and applications, to reactivate their access.