No slippers, no bathing suit. Typical beach attire is not suitable for driving. Slippers, for example, cause the pedals to lose sensitivity, and can also get stuck, preventing you from reacting to an unexpected event. In most European countries, driving in slippers is not explicitly forbidden, but driving wearing slippers, or even barefoot, can be a reason for sanctioning for restriction of freedom of movement. It is therefore necessary to replace them with ergonomic and close-fitting footwear.

Likewise, drive without upper clothing (habit of 25% of motorists, according to the Foundation of the European Automobile Commissioner), it can cause burns due to the friction of the seat belt on the skin. To lower the car’s interior temperature, you can keep the doors and windows open for one minute to ventilate the passenger compartment before turning on the air conditioning. With modern technologies, however, an affordable inlet temperature can be pre-set, possibly not too cold so as not to pass from one excess to another.

As many passengers as there are seats in the car. Even if you have to travel very little, exceeding the number of passengers for which the car is approved involves enormous risks, since it implies that someone does not use the seat belt or, in the case of children, the appropriate restraint systems. . In the summer, sometimes you feel like having a meeting, but it is only a moment to find yourself in a situation of great danger.

The necessary refueling for the driver. While eating and drinking in the car is not expressly prohibited, it can be distracting. That said, in the presence of high temperatures hydrating is essential. A joint study by the University of Loughborough (UK) and the European Hydration Institute found that lack of proper hydration while driving causes the same effects on the driver as 8 glasses of wine. The best way to prevent this is to drink water before setting off and during regular stops. In addition, assistants such as the fatigue detector are able to analyze the driver’s behavior and recommend a stop if necessary.

Unsuitable postures. Driving with your elbow leaning against the window on hot days is an image that is as typical as it is inconvenient. First, because it affects the car’s ability to control by not having both hands on the wheel; second, because of the risk of serious injury in the event of an accident. Another extremely risky posture, in this case with reference to the passenger, is placing your feet on the dashboard. In the event of a collision, they would not only hinder the protective function of the front airbag, but would risk converting it into a dangerous element.