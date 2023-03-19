Tijuana, Baja California.- Without going into details, the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office reported this weekend on the location of an IMSS doctor reported missing in Tijuana by their relatives since the first of February.

According to official information, the health worker was found safe and soundHe further stated that he left of his own free will. Therefore, there is no crime to prosecute.

“After locating him, the doctor told the agents that he was in good health and that his absence was voluntary, for which he asked the Prosecutor’s Office to cancel his location, reserving his personal data and the reasons for his absence,” published the FGE.

Despite the fact that the Baja California authorities did not disclose the name of the doctor in question, the data seems to indicate that it is Serafín Santacruz, a radiologist from the IMSS of Tijuana who disappeared on January 23, 2023 in the vicinity of the neighborhood. The Pipila.

Despite the fact that family and friends lost track of him at the end of January, it was not until February 1st that the disappearance was officially reported to the border authorities.

When informing about the location of the doctor and his good health, the FGE thanked the population that showed solidarity and collaborated in this and in other cases of disappearance.