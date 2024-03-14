The Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora confirmed that the minor Maria Regina “N”13 years old, who was reported missing in Hermosillo, She has already been located safe and sound..

The Amber Alert which had been activated due to the disappearance of the minor, has been deactivated when her location was confirmed.

Without giving further details, the FGJE reported that the teenager was located safe and sound, and that she had left her house on her own.

As reported, María Regina was reported as missing after she was last seen on March 9 when she left her home located in the Nuevo Hermosillo neighborhood, in this capital city.

Fortunately, the teenager already was found safe and soundso the search is disabled.

“We thank everyone for their valuable collaboration in disseminating and contributing to the location of María Regina,” published the FGJE of Sonorawhen confirming the location of the minor.