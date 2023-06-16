The Baja California Attorney General’s Office reports that it has been achieved location of seven people that they had search report, including a minor. This result was possible thanks to the efforts of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation and Prosecution of Crimes of Forced Disappearance and Disappearance Committed by Private Partiesof the Specialized Units Prosecutor’s Office.

Among the people located are Alison Britani, 13; Andrea, 18 years old; Edelmira, 62 years old; Santiago, 75 years old; Luis Eduardo, 27 years old; Devora Leonor, 40 years old, and Héctor Daniel, 32 years old.

It is important to note that, for the minor, an Amber Alert had been issued for her immediate location, which has been canceled thanks to her discovery.