More and more alone

Only bad luck or mistakes could seriously hinder Kalle Rovanperä from the second career victory of the Safari Rally, which could materialize on Easter Sunday. Despite not having dominated as he did on Friday, the Finn managed to permanently maintain a considerable advantage over his direct competitors, who in turn were stopped by punctures or technical problems which denied them the possibility not only of keeping up with the pace of the reigning champion, but also to remain in the podium area, favoring the rise of Katsuta and, above all, of Adrien Fourmaux.

Punctures for Evans and Katsuta

The third day of the Safari Rally opened once again in the name of Toyotabut in this case with the best time achieved by Takamoto Katsuta. After Rovanperä's six consecutive victories, the Japanese managed to finish ahead of the Finnish duo made up of Lappi and the champion himself, thus remaining in the podium area. The two Scandinavian drivers also maintained the same positions in SS9, but this time not behind Katsuta: in fact it was Thierry Neuville, at the top for the first time after the success in the initial test in Kenya. With the considerable advantage at his disposal, Rovanperä preferred to opt for managing the gap, but returned to setting the best time in SS10, the last of the morning. At Toyota, however, there was no shortage of bad luck for both Evans and Katsuta himself: while the Welshman had to deal with two punctures in SS8 and SS10, in the latter the Japanese also had the same problem a few kilometers from the finish, thus allowing Neuville to move up to second place in the general classification. Nothing to do for Munster, however, forced to withdraw.

The Neuville illusion

With the extra motivation to maintain second place, Neuville's ambitions were immediately ruined on the occasion of SS11, the first in the afternoon. In a stage that he was winning, the Belgian from Hyundai raised the white flag with 5 km to go for a engine problem. In this way, Katsuta returned to 2nd place in the general classification also thanks to the best time in the same test, with Fourmaux's second Ford reaching the podium area. So everything has to be done again for Neuville, who slipped to fifth place, while Rovanperä strengthens his leadership. For the Belgian, on the contrary, the problems increased in SS12, also in this case due to another technical failure with the engine which forced him to stop for a few minutes. However, the Hyundai driver managed to restart at a later stage, but ended the test outside the top-10 and was also overtaken by Evans in the general classification, thanks to the Welshman's fastest time. In the thirteenth and final round of Sleeping Warrior, Ott Tänak returns to assert himself, winner of one of the most complex stages ahead of Katsuta and Rovanperä, who in this way generates a advantage of more than two minutes on his Japanese teammate, as well as his direct pursuer. He finally keeps the virtual third place Fourmaux.

Safari Rally, ranking after SS13 – Top 10