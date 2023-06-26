There Toyota Yaris WRC extension dominated the Safari Rally Kenyaseventh test of the World Rally Championship WRC 2023. The Japanese team dominated the desert rally for the second consecutive year with four cars in the top four positions. Sebastien Ogier managed to overtake the leader of the World Championship, Calle Rovanpera, in a close battle that lasted to the last metre. This is the second victory in Kenya and the third of the season for the French rider, while Rovanpera extended his lead at the head of the championship.
WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2023, Toyota in the top 4 positions
Toyota achieved an outstanding result by conquering the first four positions of the Safari Rally Kenya for the second consecutive year. Sebastien Ogier he triumphed in the African event, followed by his teammates Kalle Rovanperä, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.
The TGR-WRT team remains unbeaten in the toughest round of the FIA World Rally Championship since its return to the calendar in 2021, bringing the winning record of Toyota to 11, including 10 in the WRC championship.
This major result has arrived arrives exactly 30 years after Toyota first achieved such an achievement in Kenya with the Celica ST185. A feat that was repeated in 2022 with the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid. It is the first time that a manufacturer has achieved this result on three different occasions in the same round of the WRC, or in two consecutive editions of a rally.
Ogier’s second win in three years also represents his third win out of five appearances this season together with the co-driver Vincent Landais. They dominated from the first full leg of the rally on Friday morning and went into Sunday with a lead of 16.7 seconds on last year’s Safari winners, Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen.
WRC podium Safari Rally KENYA 2023
1. Ogier/Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
2. Rovanperä/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
3.Evans/Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)
WRC 2023 standings SAFARI RALLY KENYA
|POS
|#
|RIDERS
|CAR
|CLASS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|17
|Sebastien Ogier
Vincent Landais
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3:30’42.5
|2
|69
|Calle Rovanpera
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|6.7
|3
|33
|Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|2’58.5
|4
|18
|Kamoto Katsuta
Aaron Johnston
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|RC1
|3’23.8
|5
|6
|Dani Deaf
Candide Carrera
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|5’05.4
|6
|8
|Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|9’14.4
|7
|7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|16’15.7
|8
|21
|Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Maciek Szczepaniak
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|26’33.4
|9
|20
|Oliver Solberg
Elliott Edmondson
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|29’04.0
|10
|23
|Martin Prokop
Zdeněk Jurka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|38’01.1
|11
|26
|Carl Tundo
Tim Jessop
|Skoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|40’56.1
|12
|4
|Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|42’14.9
|13
|24
| Armin Kremer
Timo Gottschalk
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|43’58.3
|14
|34
|Diego Jr.
Rogelio Penate
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|1:07’14.6
|15
|27
|Daniel Chwist
Kamil Heller
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|RC2
|1:22’09.6
|16
|32
|Samman Singh
Alfir Khan
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|1:53’05.8
|17
|38
|Jason Bailey
Jamie Willetts
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|2:02’23.4
|18
|37
|McRae Kimathi
Mwangi Kioni
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|2:13’12.2
|19
|44
|Nikhil Sachania
Deep Patel
|Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|NAT
|30
|Aakif Virani
Azhar Bhatti
|Skoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|SS19: Withdrawn
|11
|Thierry Neuville
Martijn Wydaeghe
|Hyundai i20N Rally1
|RC1
|SS19: Withdrawn
|41
|Evans Kavisi
Absalom Aswani
|Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|NAT
|SS18: Withdrawn
|22
|Gregoire Munster
Louis Louka
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|SS17: Fire
|25
|Karan Patel
Tauseef Khan
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|SS17: Withdrawn
|36
|Jeremiah Wahome
Victor Okundi
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|SS14: Withdrawn
|29
|George Vassilakis
Tom Krawszik
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|RC2
|SS13: Accident
|40
|Giancarlo Davite
Sylvia Vindevogel
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|SS12: Withdrawn
|9
|Jourdan Serderidis
Andy Malfoy
|Ford Puma Rally1
|RC1
|SS12: Engine
|28
|Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz
Rodrigo San Juan
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|RC2
|SS10: Withdrawn
|35
|Hamza Anwar
Adnan Din
|Ford Fiesta Rally3
|RC3
|SS8: Withdrawn
Video Safari Rally Kenya 2023 Highlights
You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):
👉 WRC 2023 World Ranking
👉 WRC 2023 World Calendar
👉 All about the WRC
👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Safari #Rally #Kenya #WRC #results #standings
Leave a Reply