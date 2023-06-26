There Toyota Yaris WRC extension dominated the Safari Rally Kenyaseventh test of the World Rally Championship WRC 2023. The Japanese team dominated the desert rally for the second consecutive year with four cars in the top four positions. Sebastien Ogier managed to overtake the leader of the World Championship, Calle Rovanpera, in a close battle that lasted to the last metre. This is the second victory in Kenya and the third of the season for the French rider, while Rovanpera extended his lead at the head of the championship.

WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2023, Toyota in the top 4 positions

Toyota achieved an outstanding result by conquering the first four positions of the Safari Rally Kenya for the second consecutive year. Sebastien Ogier he triumphed in the African event, followed by his teammates Kalle Rovanperä, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta.

Sebastien Ogier won Safari Rally Kenya WRC 2023

The TGR-WRT team remains unbeaten in the toughest round of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship since its return to the calendar in 2021, bringing the winning record of Toyota to 11, including 10 in the WRC championship.

This major result has arrived arrives exactly 30 years after Toyota first achieved such an achievement in Kenya with the Celica ST185. A feat that was repeated in 2022 with the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid. It is the first time that a manufacturer has achieved this result on three different occasions in the same round of the WRC, or in two consecutive editions of a rally.

Toyota dominated Safari Rally Kenya with 4 GR Yaris Rally1s in the top 4 positions

Ogier’s second win in three years also represents his third win out of five appearances this season together with the co-driver Vincent Landais. They dominated from the first full leg of the rally on Friday morning and went into Sunday with a lead of 16.7 seconds on last year’s Safari winners, Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen.

WRC podium Safari Rally KENYA 2023

1. Ogier/Landais (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2. Rovanperä/Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

3.Evans/Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

The podium of the Safari Rally Kenya with three Toyota crews

WRC 2023 standings SAFARI RALLY KENYA

POS # RIDERS CAR CLASS TIME WITHDRAW 1 17 Sebastien Ogier

Vincent Landais Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3:30’42.5 2 69 Calle Rovanpera

Jonne Halttunen Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 6.7 3 33 Elfyn Evans

Scott Martin Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 2’58.5 4 18 Kamoto Katsuta

Aaron Johnston Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 RC1 3’23.8 5 6 Dani Deaf

Candide Carrera Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 5’05.4 6 8 Ott Tanak

Martin Jarveoja Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 9’14.4 7 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet

Nicolas Gilsoul Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 16’15.7 8 21 Kajetan Kajetanowicz

Maciek Szczepaniak Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 26’33.4 9 20 Oliver Solberg

Elliott Edmondson Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 29’04.0 10 23 Martin Prokop

Zdeněk Jurka Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 38’01.1 11 26 Carl Tundo

Tim Jessop Skoda Fabia R5 RC2 40’56.1 12 4 Esapekka Lappi

Janne Ferm Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 42’14.9 13 24 Armin Kremer

Timo Gottschalk Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 43’58.3 14 34 Diego Jr.

Rogelio Penate Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 1:07’14.6 15 27 Daniel Chwist

Kamil Heller Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 RC2 1:22’09.6 16 32 Samman Singh

Alfir Khan Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 1:53’05.8 17 38 Jason Bailey

Jamie Willetts Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 2:02’23.4 18 37 McRae Kimathi

Mwangi Kioni Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 2:13’12.2 19 44 Nikhil Sachania

Deep Patel Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT 30 Aakif Virani

Azhar Bhatti Skoda Fabia R5 RC2 SS19: Withdrawn 11 Thierry Neuville

Martijn Wydaeghe Hyundai i20N Rally1 RC1 SS19: Withdrawn 41 Evans Kavisi

Absalom Aswani Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X NAT SS18: Withdrawn 22 Gregoire Munster

Louis Louka Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 SS17: Fire 25 Karan Patel

Tauseef Khan Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 SS17: Withdrawn 36 Jeremiah Wahome

Victor Okundi Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 SS14: Withdrawn 29 George Vassilakis

Tom Krawszik Ford Fiesta Rally2 RC2 SS13: Accident 40 Giancarlo Davite

Sylvia Vindevogel Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 SS12: Withdrawn 9 Jourdan Serderidis

Andy Malfoy Ford Puma Rally1 RC1 SS12: Engine 28 Miguel Diaz-Aboitiz

Rodrigo San Juan Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo RC2 SS10: Withdrawn 35 Hamza Anwar

Adnan Din Ford Fiesta Rally3 RC3 SS8: Withdrawn WRC 2023 final standings of Safari Rally Kenya

Video Safari Rally Kenya 2023 Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya 2023 Highlights VIDEO

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 WRC 2023 World Ranking

👉 WRC 2023 World Calendar

👉 All about the WRC

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK