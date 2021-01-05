Safala Ekadashi Vrat: One can achieve Narayana through Safala Ekadashi Vrat. Ekadashi, which falls in the Krishna Paksha of Pausha month, is on 9 January this time. This fast is considered to be salvation. But for its completeness it is necessary to do night awakening in the fast. Not only this, fasting of Ekadashi of any one in the family also destroys sins like Sumeru of many generations. If we observe the fast of Safala Ekadashi, then it starts from Dashami. That is why one should eat only once on the night of Dashami.

On Ekadashi, Narayan should be worshiped with incense, lamps and sweet fruits etc. according to the season. After bathing on Dwadashi Tithi, the needy should take the prasad only after giving food, warm clothes and Dakshina according to the status. Fasting in any pilgrimage center – Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Vrindavan – Banke Bihari, Ayodhya, Ujjain, etc. – provides auspicious results. Those who cannot fast, do not eat rice at least and keep celibacy on this day.

According to the story of the fast, a king named Mahishmat had five sons in Champavati city. The elder son was characterless and blasphemed the gods. The carnivores and other evils had also entered it, causing the king and his brothers to name him Lumbhak and drive him out of the kingdom. Then he plundered his own city. One day he was caught by soldiers stealing, but leaving the king’s son. Then he lived under a peepal in the forest. On the tenth day of the Krishna Paksha of Paush, he became lifeless due to cold. The next day he regained consciousness. Then he returned with the fruit from the forest and placing all the fruits in the root of the Peepal tree, he said, ‘Lord Vishnu should be pleased with these fruits. Then he got the blessing of the kingdom and the son by the influence of Safala Ekadashi. This led Lumbhak’s mind to good and then his father granted him the kingdom. He had a son named Manojna, who later handed over the kingdom, and was successful in attaining salvation by indulging himself in Vishnu Bhajan.